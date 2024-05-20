May 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

The May 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers
The launch of Inside Housing’s Housing Hires campaign promoting the social housing sector as a place to work, including features on the HA creating the workforce of the future and the placement scheme opening doors for ethnic minority people; procurement special, including the role of SMEs and how to use procurement to manage emissions; interviews with Liberal Democrats, Green Party and new West Midlands mayor; our data dashboard showing how many young children are living in temporary housing; policies of the new metro mayors; plus CPD content and all the latest news and comment
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