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May 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

News20.05.24by Inside Housing

The May 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers

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LinkedIn IHThe May 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers #UKhousing

The launch of Inside Housing’s Housing Hires campaign promoting the social housing sector as a place to work, including features on the HA creating the workforce of the future and the placement scheme opening doors for ethnic minority people; procurement special, including the role of SMEs and how to use procurement to manage emissions; interviews with Liberal Democrats, Green Party and new West Midlands mayor; our data dashboard showing how many young children are living in temporary housing; policies of the new metro mayors; plus CPD content and all the latest news and comment

Click here to read the latest digital edition

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