May 2025 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

Inside Housing and Homeless Link’s final call for the government to Reset Homelessness in the Spending Review; sustainability special, including how policy is responding to flood risk, a farm that could unlock homes miles away, the impact of decarbonisation funds and Board Member Briefing on preparing for net zero; Black Lives Matter and housing – five years on; interview with PlaceShapers boss Catherine Ryder; plus all the latest news and comment

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