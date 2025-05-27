ao link

May 2025 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

News27.05.25by Inside Housing

The May 2025 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHThe May 2025 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers #UKhousing

Inside Housing and Homeless Link’s final call for the government to Reset Homelessness in the Spending Review; sustainability special, including how policy is responding to flood risk, a farm that could unlock homes miles away, the impact of decarbonisation funds and Board Member Briefing on preparing for net zero; Black Lives Matter and housing – five years on; interview with PlaceShapers boss Catherine Ryder; plus all the latest news and comment

Click here to read the latest digital edition

Asset managementDevelopmentDigital editionEDIFinanceFundingGovernment agency/department/organisationHomelessnessHousing Association/RPLocal AuthorityMembership/trade bodyPeoplePolicyProduct/service suppliersustainability
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories