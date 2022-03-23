Mayor hails London councils after more than 11,000 homes started since 2018 

The number of council homes started annually has increased six-fold since 2016, and the mayor’s office said in a release that the latest figures showed how council housebuilding in London has hit its highest levels since the 1970s, reversing years of decline.

Almost three-quarters (3,411) of the homes started in London in 2020-21 have received funding support from the mayor.

Mr Khan said the figures fulfil a pledge he made in his manifesto to start 10,000 by the end of this financial year.

The mayor hopes the level of homebuilding will continue under the new 2021-26 Affordable Homes Programme, with the majority of social rent homes allocated funding under this scheme so far being delivered by local authorities across the capital.