Mayor hails London councils after more than 11,000 homes started since 2018 

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
London mayor Sadiq Khan has praised the resurgence in council housebuilding across the capital after new figures showed that 11,061 homes have been started since 2018.
The number of council homes started annually has increased six-fold since 2016, and the mayor’s office said in a release that the latest figures showed how council housebuilding in London has hit its highest levels since the 1970s, reversing years of decline.
Almost three-quarters (3,411) of the homes started in London in 2020-21 have received funding support from the mayor.
Mr Khan said the figures fulfil a pledge he made in his manifesto to start 10,000 by the end of this financial year.
The mayor hopes the level of homebuilding will continue under the new 2021-26 Affordable Homes Programme, with the majority of social rent homes allocated funding under this scheme so far being delivered by local authorities across the capital.
Mr Khan is also aiming to ensure that all council homes built through the Affordable Homes Programme meet leading environmental standards to help tackle the climate emergency, with tough net zero carbon requirements and the incorporation of sustainable urban green spaces.
He announced the latest figures on a visit to Maldon Street in Edmonton.
Enfield is one of the mayor’s biggest council housebuilding partners, with an approved allocation of £69m to deliver 798 affordable homes.
Mr Khan said: “I grew up on a council estate in south London, so I know the vital role council housing plays by providing security for families. That’s why I’ve reversed the years of declining council homebuilding and we are once again seeing these vital homes return to every corner of our city.
“When I launched City Hall’s first-ever investment programme dedicated to council housebuilding in 2018, I promised Londoners that we’d get work started on 10,000 council homes, and I’m proud to say that this pledge has been delivered.
“We’re now seeing a resurgence in council homebuilding across London, with the highest number of homes being built since the 1970s.
“The new generation of council homes are some of the best that’s ever been built: modern, sustainable and fit for the 21st century. These new homes form a key part of building a better London for everyone – one that is greener, fairer and more prosperous for all.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly council focus round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories