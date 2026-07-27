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The mayor of London is investing £88.6m in construction worker training in a bid to boost housebuilding.
The new construction skills package, funded by the Department for Education (DfE), will deliver more than 20,000 construction courses, alongside industry placements, while investing in training facilities and equipment at colleges across the capital.
Announced by mayor Sir Sadiq Khan on Monday, the funding aims to tackle skills shortages, accelerate the delivery of new homes and make existing homes more energy efficient.
The new programme includes the launch of three new virtual sector hubs across the capital to connect employers with London’s skills system.
They will cover the built environment, creative industries and life sciences and are backed by £3.2m from Greater London Authority (GLA) core funding.
Earlier this month a report found that around 317,000 more construction workers are needed to build the government’s target of 1.5 million new homes by the end of this parliament.
The mayor’s office said London’s construction industry “faces severe structural labour shortages, with high demand consistently outpacing the available pool of experienced talent”.
The most critical gaps are heavily concentrated in skilled trades such as bricklaying and carpentry, plumbing and electrical installation, and technical project management.
There is also growing demand for green skills, like retrofit and heat pump installation.
The Construction Industry Training Board estimates that Greater London requires approximately 26,500 additional construction workers over a five-year period to service ongoing housing, commercial and infrastructure demands.
At the end of last year, the G15 group of London landlords said the fall in construction workers is a “real concern”.
The recently published draft London Plan set out plans for as many as 558,000 new homes by 2037.
However, the figure is significantly lower than the 850,000-home target set by government for London.
The mayor’s office said the sector faces “one of the most difficult development markets in recent memory”, with higher construction costs, increased borrowing costs and significant viability pressures.
The new skills package includes up to £43m invested in further education (FE) colleges to support new or improved training facilities and equipment, a £2.5m fund to test and scale training provision, and more than 2,700 industry teaching days delivered to learners by construction professionals.
The government has appointed New City College, covering construction, and South Bank Colleges, covering clean energy, as strategic partners to drive the funding package and lead the training provider network.
Sir Sadiq said: “We can’t build the homes Londoners desperately need without the skilled workforce to deliver them.
“That’s why I’m investing an unprecedented £88.6m to train London’s next generation of construction workers, helping thousands of Londoners develop the skills they need to access good jobs while tackling critical skills shortages across the industry.”
Craig Hanlon-Smith, principal at South Bank Colleges, said: “Training needs to keep pace with evolving construction standards and the changing skills needs across the built environment sector.
“Our learners need the latest theory and practice so they’re job-ready by the end of the course.”
Andy George, director of industry attraction and skills at the Home Builders Federation, said the announcement was “positive”.
“Colleges, learner placements and strong employer-education partnerships will be critical to scaling up housing output to meet the mayor’s ambitions,” he said.
Mr George said the industry is “already working closely” with colleges and training providers to “give young people practical, work-ready skills”.
“However, these young people will need homes to build and move into, and London’s housing pipeline has dried up, with homebuilding investment at alarmingly low levels,” he said.
John Dickie, chief executive of BusinessLDN, said: “Skills shortages are driving up the cost of building in London and it’s vital that we train up more people with the skills to build the homes and infrastructure that London needs.
“This investment from the mayor will give London’s FE colleges the resources to provide this training and make it easier for employers to engage with the capital’s skills system, so that we can have effective, co-designed schemes.”
In May, a thinktank urged government to “surge” grant funding for social landlords during downturns in private housebuilding in order to smooth demand and alleviate the construction skills crisis.
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