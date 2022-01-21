Mayor of London launches plan to protect leaseholders from ‘unfair’ service charges

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The mayor of London has launched a new charter to protect leaseholders from unfair and unexpected service charges.
The new Service Charges Charter will include a set of commitments that housing providers are expected to abide by to improve the experience of London leaseholders.
It aims to increase transparency, ensure leaseholders can afford the charges imposed on them, and make leaseholders aware of how they can challenge the charges.
All partners in the new Affordable Homes Programme 2021-26 are expected to sign up to the new charter.
Service charges are used by landlords to recover costs from leaseholders for providing services that are agreed in the lease.
Under the charter, new buyers will receive an explanation of all possible service charges at the start of their leases, while housing providers will have to set the charges at a realistic level and publish a policy on repayment options for leaseholders.
London has more than a quarter of England’s leasehold homes, 1.25 million, and 50,000 shared ownership homes.
London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “Shared ownership properties can be a helpful first rung on the housing ladder for Londoners.
“However, too many homeowners have faced a confusing set of fees and charges.
“Where service charges are incorrectly administered, leaseholders are often drawn into a time-consuming process to challenge.”
He said the new charter will help shared owners have a better experience of homeownership, “reducing stress and worry”.
“Housing providers also recognise the benefits that following the charter can bring – leading to more efficient services, and a reduction in complaints,” Mr Khan said.
Geeta Nanda, chair of the G15 and chief executive of Metropolitan Thames Valley, said: “We share the mayor’s commitment to the continuous improvement of how service charges are administered and how the system can best support residents.
“The charter was developed collaboratively with G15 members and others, and we fully support the charter’s focus on commitments in the areas of transparency, affordability, approach to design, and redress.”
Under the charter:
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