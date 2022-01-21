Mayor of London launches plan to protect leaseholders from ‘unfair’ service charges

The new Service Charges Charter will include a set of commitments that housing providers are expected to abide by to improve the experience of London leaseholders.

It aims to increase transparency, ensure leaseholders can afford the charges imposed on them, and make leaseholders aware of how they can challenge the charges.

All partners in the new Affordable Homes Programme 2021-26 are expected to sign up to the new charter.

Service charges are used by landlords to recover costs from leaseholders for providing services that are agreed in the lease.