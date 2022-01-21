ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

Mayor of London launches plan to protect leaseholders from ‘unfair’ service charges

News21.01.22by Grainne Cuffe

The mayor of London has launched a new charter to protect leaseholders from unfair and unexpected service charges.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan: “Where service charges are incorrectly administered, leaseholders are often drawn into a time-consuming process to challenge”
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan: “Where service charges are incorrectly administered, leaseholders are often drawn into a time-consuming process to challenge”
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHThe mayor of London has launched a new charter to protect leaseholders from unfair and unexpected service charges #UKhousing

The new Service Charges Charter will include a set of commitments that housing providers are expected to abide by to improve the experience of London leaseholders. 

It aims to increase transparency, ensure leaseholders can afford the charges imposed on them, and make leaseholders aware of how they can challenge the charges. 

All partners in the new Affordable Homes Programme 2021-26 are expected to sign up to the new charter. 

Service charges are used by landlords to recover costs from leaseholders for providing services that are agreed in the lease.

Read more

Khan warns of housebuilding slowdown as construction costs rise by up to 45%Khan warns of housebuilding slowdown as construction costs rise by up to 45%
As the cost of living crisis bites, we need to talk about service chargesAs the cost of living crisis bites, we need to talk about service charges
Government suggests new cladding funds only for owner-occupier leaseholdersGovernment suggests new cladding funds only for owner-occupier leaseholders
We need to improve the managing agent sector for leaseholdersWe need to improve the managing agent sector for leaseholders

Under the charter, new buyers will receive an explanation of all possible service charges at the start of their leases, while housing providers will have to set the charges at a realistic level and publish a policy on repayment options for leaseholders.

London has more than a quarter of England’s leasehold homes, 1.25 million, and 50,000 shared ownership homes.  

London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “Shared ownership properties can be a helpful first rung on the housing ladder for Londoners. 

“However, too many homeowners have faced a confusing set of fees and charges.

“Where service charges are incorrectly administered, leaseholders are often drawn into a time-consuming process to challenge.”

He said the new charter will help shared owners have a better experience of homeownership, “reducing stress and worry”.

“Housing providers also recognise the benefits that following the charter can bring – leading to more efficient services, and a reduction in complaints,” Mr Khan said.

Geeta Nanda, chair of the G15 and chief executive of Metropolitan Thames Valley, said: “We share the mayor’s commitment to the continuous improvement of how service charges are administered and how the system can best support residents. 

“The charter was developed collaboratively with G15 members and others, and we fully support the charter’s focus on commitments in the areas of transparency, affordability, approach to design, and redress.”

The Service Charges Charter

Under the charter:

  • New buyers will receive an explanation of all possible service charges at the start of their lease in a clear and easy-to-understand format
  • Housing providers should set service charges at a “realistic” level and review them on a regular basis to ensure that ongoing costs to leaseholders are minimised and, where appropriate, reduced
  • They will also have a published policy on repayment options for leaseholders experiencing financial hardship
  • Housing providers will consult with leaseholders before any changes to the operation and management of buildings, which can result in changes to service charges
  • Developers and housing providers will prioritise design decisions that lead to efficient buildings with long-lasting and high-quality components that minimise ongoing costs to leaseholders
  • Housing providers will supply clear information about the process that leaseholders should follow to formally challenge or complain about their service charges. Any errors should then be rectified swiftly

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

Government agency/department/organisationGovt agency/department/organisationLondonPolicy
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories