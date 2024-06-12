Mayor of London’s development corporation appoints former Homes England director

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The mayor of London’s development corporation has appointed former Homes England project director Marianne Brook as its new development lead.
Ms Brook joins Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC) from Deloitte, where she led the firm’s people and place industry group.
During her time at Deloitte, she was seconded for three years to Homes England, leading on investment and land ownership agreements including the OPDC’s Old Oak scheme, Bristol Temple Quarter and Brent Cross South.
She has more than 16 years’ experience delivering complex development programmes for a range of clients including Berkeley Homes, Transport for London and National Grid Property.
Her appointment is part of a wider push to expand the delivery capacity of the corporation, following the adoption of its local plan and a £240m capital funding award.
Ms Brook said: “I’m thrilled to join OPDC at this exciting and pivotal time. As plans ramp up for Old Oak West, the capital’s next major development opportunity, I’m honoured to be part of the leadership team overseeing this hugely important regeneration scheme.
“I look forward to immersing myself in the project and driving forward the delivery of many thousands of homes and jobs, creating a new destination for London.”
The corporation aims to develop 70 acres of public land around Old Oak Common station, currently under construction, into a new urban district of 9,000 homes and three million square feet of commercial space.
This is part of the long-term goal of 25,000 new homes and the creation of 56,000 new jobs across Ealing, Brent, and Hammersmith and Fulham.
Once completed, Old Oak Common is expected to be one of the largest rail hubs in London.
Gareth Blacker, executive director of delivery at the OPDC, said: “Marianne brings a wealth of talent and experience to OPDC.
“Her knowledge of delivering complex and large-scale development projects will spearhead OPDC in its mission to realise the mayor of London’s vision for Old Oak. With an experienced and diverse team in place, we are on track to deliver one of the UK’s most significant regeneration projects.”
Ms Brook’s appointment comes after the recent announcement of Mr Blacker’s new role. He was also previously employed by Homes England.
Towards the end of last year, the corporation was awarded £36m from a government-backed fund to harness waste heat from cooling data centres into new homes.
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