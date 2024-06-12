Mayor of London’s development corporation appoints former Homes England director

Ms Brook joins Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC) from Deloitte, where she led the firm’s people and place industry group.

During her time at Deloitte, she was seconded for three years to Homes England, leading on investment and land ownership agreements including the OPDC’s Old Oak scheme, Bristol Temple Quarter and Brent Cross South.

She has more than 16 years’ experience delivering complex development programmes for a range of clients including Berkeley Homes, Transport for London and National Grid Property.