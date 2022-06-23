Mayor’s local plan for 25,550 new homes in west London approved

The plan, which will see 25,500 new homes built in the Old Oak and Park Royal area in Brent, was put forward by the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC).

OPDC is a development company established by the mayor of London in 2015 to develop the area around High Speed Two’s (HS2) Old Oak Common Station, which is currently under construction.

The company is a statutory agency that has planning and compulsory land acquisition powers across its 650-hectare boundary, which includes land in three boroughs: Brent, Ealing, and Hammersmith & Fulham.