‘Meaningful, disappointing and missed opportunity’: sector’s response to Autumn Budget 2025

Rosemary Farrar, chief financial officer at Platform Housing Group: “The removal of the two-child benefit cap is a very welcome step toward reducing child poverty, which disproportionately affects families in social housing.

“We are also pleased to see the government maintain full funding of the Warm Homes Plan at £13.2bn. We look forward to hearing a further announcement on rent convergence to show the government has listened to the sector’s calls to help align rents fairly.

“An uplift of at least £2 per week from 2026 will ensure consistency in future social rent levels for our customers, while also generating income and unlocking private borrowing.”

Carole Easton, chief executive of the Centre for Ageing Better: “As the UK pays some of the highest electricity charges in the world, moves in this Budget to cut average energy bills by £150 from next April are welcome. Too many older people are forced to heat their homes based on what their energy meter is telling them, not what their body is telling them.

“We eagerly await the details of the Warm Homes Plan. To ensure it is delivered effectively, the government should consider creating a national network of local one-stop Good Home Hubs that people can rely upon to deliver reliable and effective home improvement advice and services.”

Gary Orr, group chief executive of Abri: “While affordable housing wasn’t the centrepiece of this Budget, we’re pleased to see the government stick to its commitments in what is clearly a challenging fiscal environment. The removal of the two-child benefit cap is a particularly welcome step that will make a meaningful difference to many of our customers.”

Paul Dolan, group chief executive of Riverside: “Scrapping the two-child benefit cap will help to prevent homelessness and improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of children by lifting them out of poverty.

“We are pleased to see the financial boost for the Warm Homes Plan, which will create warmer, energy-efficient homes and improve the health and well-being of residents.

“However, we are disappointed that no funding for supported housing has been announced. We are deeply concerned about the perilous state of supported housing and homeless prevention services such as floating support.”

Catherine Ryder, chief executive of PlaceShapers: “Measures to ease the cost-of-living crisis, removing the two-child benefit cap and initiatives aimed at strengthening employment prospects are all welcome steps that will help reduce the pressures that many households are facing. However, we remain concerned that the freeze to the LHA is pushing people in private rent into unnecessary hardship.

“The reintroduction of rent convergence will further help housing associations to shore up their plans to build new homes and invest in their existing homes, and we look forward to seeing further detail on this soon.”

Phil Andrew, chief executive of Orbit: “Given the positive housing measures announced in the Spending Review, it came as no surprise that today’s Budget focused on driving other areas of economic growth.

“However, we remain confident in the government’s continued commitment to tackling the UK’s housing crisis. While it’s a positive sign that the OBR predicts that net additions will rise sharply in 2029-30, it’s also a firm reminder that making an impactful difference will take perseverance and time.”

Paul Rickard, chief executive at Pocket Living: “As the OBR has pointed out in its Budget response, the positive planning reforms will take time to materialise and a marked increase in housebuilding is only currently expected to take place from 2027-28.

“It is therefore imperative that all steps are taken to remove the current barriers to delivery, including tackling the issue of viability. This is especially important for the ‘vital to delivery’ SME housebuilding sector, which has the potential to deliver tens of thousands of extra homes across the country.”

Francesca Albanese, executive director of policy and social change at Crisis: “Families will be breathing a sigh of relief to hear the chancellor commit to scrapping the two-child benefit limit. This is hugely welcome and will help struggling parents with the rising cost of day-to-day living.

“What this Budget doesn’t do, however, is help hundreds of thousands of households across Great Britain who are homeless or at risk [of homelessness]. The choice to keep housing benefit frozen, and wildly out of step with the true cost of rents, will directly lead to a rise in homelessness and pile additional pressure on councils whose combined temporary accommodation bill in England alone is nearly £3bn a year.”

Melanie Leech, chief executive of the British Property Federation: “There wasn’t a single thing said in the chancellor’s speech that wasn’t leaked in its chaotic build-up.

“However, the lack of surprises doesn’t hide the disappointment that many in the development industry will feel after today. While she [Ms Reeves] spoke positively about the importance of business investment and maintained full expensing and the headline rate of corporation tax, there was little to cheer from an investor perspective.

“While it was always going to be a challenge for the chancellor to both balance the books and support economic growth, it is disappointing that there was nothing introduced to alleviate acute development viability issues.”

Kevin Bentley, senior vice-chair at the Local Government Association (LGA): “Local government finances remain under severe pressure, with councils facing huge cost pressures in areas including adult social care, temporary accommodation, SEND [special educational needs and disabilities] and home-to-school transport.

“The government has acted on the LGA’s calls to provide greater financial certainty and a simpler funding system, which are hugely important for councils. While funding levels have increased in recent years, councils will be rightly anxious that [the] Budget does not provide the increase in funding they desperately need to ensure their financial sustainability, protect services, support local communities and address national priorities.”

Emma Haddad, chief executive of St Mungo’s: “We see how vital work is to a person’s recovery from homelessness, which is why we warmly welcome the chancellor’s decision to address the long-standing anomaly in the benefits system that discourages people in supported housing from entering work.

“These reforms will help clients living in supported accommodation return to work and rebuild their lives. We look forward to working with government to ensure that this solution benefits everyone affected.

“However, we cannot ignore that we are in the middle of a homelessness crisis, which is being driven by a persistent shortage of affordable and social housing.

“Therefore, the chancellor’s decision not to unfreeze LHA rates or lift the benefit cap is disappointing and a missed opportunity, particularly as it would have protected thousands from homelessness by bringing housing benefit in line with real rental prices.”

Marcus Dixon, director of UK residential research at JLL: “The greatest value this Budget was always going to deliver was clarity.

“Months of speculation has slowed activity, meaning simply knowing what is and is not changing could well provide hesitant buyers and sellers with the confidence to re-enter the market in the new year.

“There were, however, clear (and missed) chances to go further in supporting transactions and unlocking much-needed development. Reforming taxes such as stamp duty, which continues to hold up the market by discouraging people from moving, would have made a meaningful difference.

“We still expect clarity around cost and timescales will result in a rise in buyer activity in the new year, but simply layering further costs on the top end does little to address the pressure point of affordability for first-time buyers.

“Targeted support at the entry level would have made a far greater difference to market mobility, particularly with the OBR acknowledging they expect further falls in housing net additions through to 2027.

“Increases in tax rates on landlords’ rental income also risk further exacerbating the supply demand imbalance within the private rented market as landlords, already feeling the pressure from higher taxes and changing regulation, may choose to exit rather than swallow additional cost – all of which means less supply and the prospect of higher rents.”

Richard Meade, chief executive of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations: “It is greatly welcome that the UK government has finally abolished the two-child [benefit] limit.

“With the UK Budget now published, we look forward to the Scottish government confirming its spending priorities and committing to the promised £4.9bn over four years to support affordable housebuilding in Scotland.

“Given that housing associations will attract significant private financial investment in building new affordable rented homes, the Scottish government must contribute considerable public investment to make these projects viable.”

Community Housing Cymru: “[Yesterday’s] Budget provides over £500m in consequential funding for Wales. We urge the Welsh government to prioritise this additional investment in the homes and essential support needed to chart a course out of the housing emergency in Wales.”