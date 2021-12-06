Mears boosts board by appointing housing association boss

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Contractor Mears has bolstered its board with the appointment of a long-serving housing association chief executive.
Angela Lockwood, who has led 4,000-home landlord North Star Housing since 2009, will become a non-executive director at the listed repairs and maintenance specialist from 1 January.
Gloucester-based Mears is responsible for the maintenance of around 750,000 social homes across the UK and manages around 17,000 homes for local and central government.
Ms Lockwood will join former Chartered Institute of Housing chief executive Terrie Alafat in being involved at Mears. Ms Alafat is currently chair of the firm’s customer scrutiny board, a resident-led committee.
Ms Lockwood has spent around 30 years in the housing sector, starting her career at Sunderland Council before joining Home Housing.
She then became housing director at Endeavour Housing Association, before moving into the role of managing director when North Star Housing Group was formed in 2006.
She is also a member of the National Housing Federation board.
Kieran Murphy, chair of Mears, described Ms Lockwood as an “experienced values-driven business leader who brings commercial, strategic and housing experience gained over a successful career”.
He added: “Her in-depth knowledge and understanding of the issues facing the Mears’ client base will be of great value, and I look forward to working with her.”
In August, David Miles, chief executive of Mears, branded the government’s naming and shaming scheme for companies that have failed to pay the minimum wage as “not for purpose” after its care arm Mears Homecare was included on the list.
Mr Miles said the underpayment identified had taken place before Mears owned the business.
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