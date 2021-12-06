Mears boosts board by appointing housing association boss

Angela Lockwood, who has led 4,000-home landlord North Star Housing since 2009, will become a non-executive director at the listed repairs and maintenance specialist from 1 January.

Gloucester-based Mears is responsible for the maintenance of around 750,000 social homes across the UK and manages around 17,000 homes for local and central government.

Ms Lockwood will join former Chartered Institute of Housing chief executive Terrie Alafat in being involved at Mears. Ms Alafat is currently chair of the firm’s customer scrutiny board, a resident-led committee.