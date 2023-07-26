The Cladding Safety Scheme (CSS) will provide funding to remediate unsafe cladding on blocks in England where a responsible developer cannot be identified, traced or held responsible. It is now available for all eligible buildings taller than 11 metres outside of London and 11 to 18 metres within the Greater London area.

The Greater London Authority will continue to operate the Building Safety Fund for buildings taller than 18 metres.

It follows a government pilot scheme launched in November last year to remove unsafe cladding from a small group of ‘orphan’ medium-rise buildings.

Called the Medium-Rise Scheme and delivered by Homes England, it was rebranded in June 2023 to the CSS.

This week, a government update revealed that following a successful pilot period, it is now ready to open the CSS in full.