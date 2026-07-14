Meet Plaid Cymru’s first-ever housing minister

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Siân Gwenllian is the new Welsh housing minister, and the first-ever Plaid Cymru politician to take on the job. Eliza Parr sits down with Ms Gwenllian to find out what Plaid will do differently to Labour
In the months leading up to the Welsh Senedd election in May, polls had consistently put Plaid Cymru and Reform UK neck and neck at the top. By the time of the election, Labour’s loss of control felt inevitable to many.
But it is hard to overstate the sea change Plaid Cymru’s victory represents. Labour had been the dominant force since the Senedd was established in 1999. Now, it has just nine out of 96 seats in the Welsh Assembly.
Now Plaid Cymru, the new minority government with 43 seats, has formed its cabinet, making Siân Gwenllian the first Plaid Cymru cabinet minister for local government, housing and planning. Two months into her new role, Inside Housing sat down with her to find out about her career, how she is approaching the role, and her “relentless focus” on increasing the supply of social housing.
We meet in Tŷ Hywel, a red-brick block at the back of the iconic Senedd building. The office is abuzz with ministerial staff, and it is clear that Ms Gwenllian is on a tight schedule. I am ushered in and out of her large, bright office – which looks out onto Cardiff Bay – precisely on time for our 30-minute slot. Ms Gwenllian is straight into another meeting almost before I step out of the door.
Despite her revolving door of appointments, the minister is engaged during our conversation. Her answers are lengthy, peppered with anecdotes about her constituents, and focused on the importance of a good home.
Every Monday, Ms Gwenllian makes the four-hour journey to Cardiff from her home in the village of Y Felinheli in Gwynedd. It is also where she was grew up. By Thursday night, she is usually back in her six-member constituency of Gwynedd Maldwyn, which covers a huge area across North and Mid Wales, ready for a weekend travelling around for local engagements.
On the Saturday before our interview, the minister did a shift working in the local cafe during her village’s annual festival. Throughout the day, she met residents who had moved into a new social housing estate. “It was fantastic to talk to some of the constituents that I had been supporting in the past, and they were telling me now, ‘Siân, I’m in one of those new houses,’” she says.
Ms Gwenllian is also keen to describe a recent visit to a social housing development in Llanrwst, where she met a family for whom a new home had significantly improved their daily life. Each family member now had their own bedroom, and the youngest son, who has learning difficulties, was now able to access a taxi right outside the house to take him to his specialist school.
“I’m not new to [social landlords], they know me, and they know the direction of travel that I’ve outlined, and I think they welcome that ambition”
Visits like this – along with the village festivals and local football matches – are still just as important to Ms Gwenllian now that she holds a cabinet position.
“It keeps you grounded, and keeps you inspired when you see the results,” she says. “Housing is so tangible when you see somebody progressing from somewhere which really wasn’t suitable because of overcrowding or dampness, and they finally get to have a social house.”
And hearing first-hand about the experiences of tenants, Ms Gwenllian adds, is why she is “committed to having a relentless focus on increasing the supply of social housing”.
This emphasis on the value of social housing can be traced back through Ms Gwenllian’s many years in politics. Since it is her first formal interview with Inside Housing, we go back to the start of her career.
Ms Gwenllian first became involved in Plaid Cymru via student politics in the 1970s, while at Aberystwyth and Cardiff universities. In the following years working as a journalist – at the BBC, HTV (now known as ITV Cymru Wales) and as a freelancer – Ms Gwenllian says she sought to remain impartial. “But I always kept an eye on what was happening,” she adds.
In 1999, her husband died of cancer, which meant that the next 15 years were focused on being a full-time parent to her four children. When they got older, Ms Gwenllian dipped her toe back into politics by becoming a school governor.
This kick-started her career in local politics, and led to her election in 2008 to Gwynedd Council as the local councillor for her home village. After eight years, during which time she covered both finance and education and became the council’s deputy leader, Ms Gwenllian was elected to the Senedd in 2016.
When she became Plaid Cymru’s housing spokesperson in 2024, it was the first time Ms Gwenllian had covered a housing brief. But, she says, her career had given her a “lifetime of understanding around the tangible benefits of good housing”.
Now, having moved into government, the minister is all about delivery. And there is certainly no shortage of work. Plaid Cymru’s manifesto was packed full of commitments around social housing, not least an ambitious target to deliver 20,000 new social homes within this four-year Senedd term. The previous Labour administration attempted to reach the same number over a longer five-year term, but fell slightly short.
Ms Gwenllian’s key priorities include legislating to better protect renters, introducing a right to adequate housing, and making sure homes across all tenures are energy efficient. She set out these ambitions in a three-part series of policy papers during her time as the opposition housing spokesperson.
I ask what Plaid Cymru will do differently to Labour. “The change is not just talking about [the policies], but actually delivering them and working with policy officials within government,” she says.
So was Labour not previously delivering on these priorities? “Not with the same level of ambition and not the same pace and sense of urgency, and not with that relentless focus on delivery,” Ms Gwenllian responds. But she also gives credit to her predecessors for helping to secure a strong pipeline of new social homes.
Given the huge changes to the make-up of the Senedd following the election, Labour colleagues may not, however, be the focus of the minister’s efforts at collaboration. Since Plaid Cymru did not win an outright majority, Ms Gwenllian and her cabinet colleagues will have to negotiate and secure support from other members of the Senedd to pass laws and budgets.
Reform, which previously had only one seat, gained after a Conservative politician’s defection, now has 34 seats in the assembly. Ms Gwenllian recognises that the parties will not agree on every priority, but says she has already met with Reform’s housing spokesperson, Francesca O’Brien.
“I’m a collaborative and pragmatic politician, so I understand the need to be working with other partners within the Senedd,” Ms Gwenllian says, adding that the need to address the housing crisis and deliver 20,000 new social homes should be “common sense” to other politicians.
One area where she might come up against some strong opposition is on rent control. Her party’s manifesto committed to limiting annual rent increases to the lower of wage growth or Consumer Price Index inflation.
Ms Gwenllian confirms to Inside Housing that she is currently exploring rent control or caps: “That is something that I am actually looking at – obviously we need to be talking to the... private rented sector, to make sure that our legislation is as firm and robust as possible in that area, but we are looking at that.”
The Wales Green Party, with two members of the Senedd, is the only other party to support a rent control policy. Meanwhile, Reform’s business spokesperson pledged earlier this year to repeal the English Renters’ Rights Act altogether. Social housing leaders have also warned against rent control, with the Chartered Institute of Housing Cymru urging caution and suggesting it could have unintended consequences such as reducing supply over time.
While Ms Gwenllian sets a diplomatic tone when it comes to working with other parties on housing supply, she does not hold back when I ask about Reform’s rhetoric on social housing and immigration. Reform MS Steven Rodaway recently suggested that Wales’ Nation of Sanctuary initiative – which assists refugees and asylum seekers with integration – puts pressure on social housing waiting lists.
“I am really concerned about the misinformation,” Ms Gwenllian says, “that somehow the housing crisis that we face is the result of asylum seekers and refugees coming into Wales.” She points out that the number of asylum seekers in the country is “very small”, at around 3,400, and that Reform is “making scapegoats of people who are fleeing persecution and war”.
This misinformation needs challenging, the minister insists, recognising that “some people are taken in” by it, but that it exists “because Reform is trying to create divisions without our society”.
She is also critical of the opposition party’s manifesto commitment to prioritise “Welsh men and women for social housing”. For Ms Gwenllian, a Welsh person is “anybody living in Wales”. “I don’t know how they think they’re going to define what a Welsh person is,” she adds, not without a hint of derision.
Politics aside, how will the new minister work with the sector? First, Ms Gwenllian points out she is not the new kid on the block, having spent two years in opposition engaging with social landlords. “I’m not new to them, they know me,” she says, “and they know the direction of travel that I’ve outlined, and I think they welcome that ambition.”
This is borne out in comments from Stuart Ropke, chief executive of Community Housing Cymru, in a previous interview with Inside Housing. He said the sector had done a lot of work with Plaid Cymru in the years leading up to the election, and he praised the party’s interest in the “mechanics” of how the sector works, as well as its fresh approach to policy.
Ms Gwenllian is also clear that the political success of her 20,000-home target will not be possible without housing associations and councils, which are the “deliverers”. She hopes the government’s plans to establish a national development body, Unnos, will unlock barriers facing the sector.
Unnos will also look at how Wales can “lever more private finance” into social housebuilding, including pension fund finance.
But what about the increasing financial, regulatory and legislative pressures on landlords? These include an updated Welsh Housing Quality Standard (WHQS) and two mammoth pieces of legislation on homelessness and building safety, to name just a few. This build-up was one of Community Housing Cymru’s key areas of lobbying leading up to the election.
The minister seems tuned in to these concerns. “If we can streamline regulatory requirements and simplify, absolutely yes,” she says, when asked whether her government could ease pressure on social landlords.
While Plaid Cymru’s manifesto has a firm focus on renewing housing stock to reduce carbon emission and tackle fuel poverty, it also said the party would “reduce regulatory barriers to building and buying in more social homes, including through more balanced energy efficiency requirements”.
Ms Gwenllian is clear this will not mean any changes to Wales’ net zero goals, which include a legally binding commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. But social landlords tell her that the energy efficiency obligations in the WHQS – which require all social housing to meet Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) A by 2034 – “do present problems in terms of affordability and being achievable”.
Indeed, sector figures have previously given evidence to the Senedd that the WHQS hinders landlords’ development plans, with Swansea Council stating that implementing the updated standard will cost the local authority an estimated £900m. A government evaluation of the WHQS in March also recognised that the EPC A target places “substantial pressure on financial resources, workforce capacity and delivery systems”.
The minister has therefore committed to reviewing the WHQS. “If you’re not actually able to do something,” she says, “you’re not contributing towards carbon reduction, whereas if you could do something which is slightly less, but you can do it, it’s achievable and affordable, that is probably a better outcome.”
For now, Ms Gwenllian says she is exploring possibilities with the sector and does not have firm plans for how the WHQS may change. But she believes a better solution could be possible “without compromising”.
The new housing minister does not shy away from getting into the weeds of social housing policy. And when it comes to new ideas to support the sector, Ms Gwenllian is listening.
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