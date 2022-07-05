Meet Scotland’s first zero-carbon building minister

Patrick Harvie never expected to become a government minister. Despite being a prominent member of the Scottish parliament for almost two decades, the co-leader of the Scottish Greens tells Inside Housing he had “more or less written off the idea that my generation of Greens would get into government”.

Things changed after the Scottish elections in May last year. First minister Nicola Sturgeon approached the Greens after the Scottish National Party (SNP) failed to gain an overall majority.

“If we get this right, we’ve got the potential to transform our built environment, both to meet that transition to net zero, but also to meet the aspiration of adequate housing as a human right”

After three months of negotiations, the SNP and the pro-independence Greens agreed a power-sharing deal that committed the latter to voting with the former on a shared policy platform, and gave ministerial positions to Mr Harvie and Lorna Slater, the Green co-leaders. They are the first Green politicians to hold ministerial roles in any part of the UK.

For Mr Harvie, that role is one of critical importance to our sector – a new position of minister for zero-carbon buildings, active travel and tenants’ rights. Inside Housing caught up with him over Zoom to talk about rental reform, decarbonisation and how the Greens hope to influence housing policy in Scotland.

Politics from an early age

Growing up in Dumbarton, a town between Glasgow and Loch Lomond, Mr Harvie was involved in politics from an early age. “My parents had always been fairly political,” he says. “My mum was a Green Party activist back in the ’80s, when no one from the Green Party ever got elected anywhere.”

Mr Harvie spent his university years in Manchester, but returned to Glasgow to work as an LGBT youth worker. Around this time in the late-’90s, Mr Harvie, who is bisexual, also had his first interactions with the newly created Scottish parliament. He campaigned for the repeal of Section 28, part of the Local Government Act 1988 introduced under prime minister Margaret Thatcher. It prohibited the “promotion of homosexuality” by local authorities and, under it, teachers could lose their jobs if they talked or taught about same-sex relationships.

The campaign was successful; repealing the law became one of the first pieces of legislation enacted by the Scottish Parliament in 2000, three years ahead of England. Working on the campaign made Mr Harvie want to become more involved in politics and led to him joining the Scottish Greens.

“It’s not a fundamental change of direction, but it’s about increasing the scale of ambition”

In 2003, Mr Harvie “suddenly found [himself] in parliament” after a particularly good showing by the Greens in the Scottish elections. As an MSP for Glasgow, housing has always been a focus for him. During his first term in parliament, he sat on the Local Government and Communities Committee, which scrutinises the government on housing issues.

Now, after almost 20 years in opposition, Mr Harvie has a greater opportunity than ever before to influence housing policy. How have the Greens used this influence so far? Some of the changes have been “incremental”, Mr Harvie says. The SNP’s manifesto committed to delivering 100,000 affordable homes by 2032; the power-sharing agreement edged this up to 110,000.

“It’s not a fundamental change of direction, but it’s about increasing the scale of ambition,” he says.