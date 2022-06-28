Meet the former banker who’s taken charge of one of the UK’s largest housing associations

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Greg Reed is the new chief executive of Places for People, one of the UK’s largest housing associations and one of its biggest developers. But beyond a stint on Clarion’s board, he is new to the sector. Martin Hilditch finds out how he is planning to shake things up. Photography by Leila Coker/SWNS
Greg Reed’s journey to the top job at one of the UK’s biggest housing associations started at a dinner party.
“We had a good discussion at the table about people who do things with their career, with charities, that really push the world forward,” he says.
After more than 20 years in banking, Mr Reed could perhaps be forgiven for being a little put out when someone at the table then suggested that “the last thing in the world we need is another banker”. The comment certainly stuck with him beyond the coffee and dessert.
“As is often the case with me, it just made me reflect a lot,” he says. “In my daily run I was thinking, ‘Should I try to do something else? And if I did try to do something else, what would I do?’”
The answer, following a conversation with a headhunter, was a role as a board member of a housing association, Clarion, in 2017. He caught the bug. When the chief executive role at housing behemoth Places for People (PfP) came up, he jumped at the chance to take over. This was despite the fact that he had already been offered another banking role.
“I said, ‘I’m sorry, I’ve been swept off my feet. I just found what I think I’m meant to do.’”
“I want Places for People to stand for community. I think we are really well positioned to get there. Just like Volvo is safety, or Disney is magic, or Coke is happiness"
Mr Reed isn’t your typical housing association chief executive. Inside Housing met him in the boardroom of PfP’s head office in York to find out what makes him tick – and his plans for an organisation whose previous chief executive, David Cowans, had been in charge for almost a quarter of a century.
Lessons learned
Born in Delaware, Mr Reed has an easy confidence about him that dates back to his childhood.
“School was easy for me,” he says in a matter-of-fact way. “I didn’t struggle like some of my friends did. And so I was always going to have some sort of advanced degree. We just didn’t know which one.”
He started a law degree, but it was quickly apparent this wasn’t where his heart lay. “I didn’t like it. But I was too far into it. I’m not a quitter. I thought, ‘I’ll just finish this thing, we’ll see where life goes’, you know. I’ve got that kind of attitude.”
“I think the sector does a bad job sometimes of not being humble. Just say, ‘This isn’t good enough, and we’ll do better’”
His career started at MBNA America, before a move to MBNA UK in 2000 – “I just said, ‘I’ll go’”. Then he was approached by the company’s chief marketing officer and a first big career change beckoned. He was hired as director of marketing. “In two years, I was chief marketing officer and I was in the driver’s seat with this huge marketing organisation – as an American without any marketing experience, having a go.”
This can-do attitude feels like a defining feature of Mr Reed’s approach to life. “I do think a lot of people wait on opportunities,” he states. His advice? “When I talk to people about career development, I always tell them about making your own luck, just taking opportunities and not being shoved down a path.”
A move to RBS followed in 2010, not long after the 2008 crash that led to it becoming a subsidiary of the UK government. “I was sold a line of, ‘Come help rebuild a once-great bank.’ I was like, ‘That sounds good. I’m in.’”
The reality was somewhat different. “At the time, the place was a bit like, I would call it a zombie culture. People were waiting to be made redundant, basically.”
His next jump took him to HomeServe, the repairs and improvements business, first as chief marketing officer and then chief executive. In 2020, Glassdoor named him one of the top-five highest-rated UK chief executives during the pandemic, based on employee reviews.
“You have a weird position as a board member. On the one hand, you have to get to the bottom of it [the disrepair problem], you’ve got to have proper governance. On the other hand, they [the team] are human beings and they really care”
Here he built the reputation that caught the eye of PfP’s board. Richard Gregory, its chair, called him “one of the strongest customer-focused leaders I have met; a true customer evangelist”, when his appointment was announced.
During this time, he joined Clarion’s main board and chaired Clarion Futures, its charitable foundation. While the role at Clarion Futures is an indication of where his heart lies, major issues emerged on some Clarion estates while he was on the board. Last year, an ITV News investigation uncovered widespread disrepair and mould problems on its Eastfields Estate.
Clarion avoided a regulatory downgrade, but the Regulator of Social Housing called the episode “disappointing”. A “lessons learned” report by Clarion admitted that the approach it had “taken in managing homes nearing the end of their life was not robust enough”.
“You have a weird position as a board member,” Mr Reed says, when asked about the organisation’s response. “On the one hand, you have to get to the bottom of it, you’ve got to have proper governance.
On the other hand, they [the team] are human beings and they really care.”
He feels “it wasn’t as straightforward as they didn’t care and something happened. They really cared a lot”.
Since that time (and after our interview), Clarion has come in for criticism from Michael Gove, for what the housing secretary called a “defensive response” to two severe maladministration findings from the Housing Ombudsman, made earlier this year.
However, Mr Reed feels it got the tone of its response to the earlier problems right (these, too, came in for some criticism at the time).
“Some of the biggest companies in the world are fantastic at customer service. Whether you like them or not, you know they do a good job with customers”
“I thought they did a brilliant job of owning up to it, which we agreed as a board. Just sort of saying, ‘That has happened, we’ll do better,’ versus trying to unpick everything. I think the sector does a bad job sometimes of not being humble. Just say, ‘This isn’t good enough, and we’ll do better’.”
Clearly, though, these issues informed his thinking as he took over as chief executive of PfP. He says he wants to encourage a culture where every member of staff feels empowered that “if they see something [wrong], they know their voice can be heard”.
“That’s what my lesson is [from Clarion],” he says. “You can’t fix what you don’t know.”
Dec 2021-present: Group chief executive, PfP
Jul 2017-Nov 2021: Non-executive director, Clarion Housing Group
Jun 2017-Oct 2020: Chief executive, HomeServe UK
Sep 2012-Jun 2017: Chief marketing officer, HomeServe UK
Sep 2010-Aug 2012: Head of credit cards and overdrafts, NatWest Group/RBS
1997-2010: Several roles at MBNA
‘An impact on society’
People who raise problems internally should know “I will celebrate” them speaking up, he says. If that is the internal culture, Mr Reed says his number one goal is to “be very focused on the customer… Not that they weren’t before, but I mean laser-focused”.
He says PfP will have a single, clear mission statement under his leadership.
“I want Places for People to stand for community. I think we are really well positioned to get there. Just like Volvo is safety, or Disney is magic, or Coke is happiness, I think we are community. We have such a big footprint in the UK. There is over a million people in the UK each week who are in a property that we own or manage. So right there you have a big opportunity to do the right things and really have an impact on society.”
Is Places for People’s sprawling size a hindrance to this goal of delivering excellent customer service? Some in the sector have argued that big social landlords have become too remote from their tenants and residents. They believe this lies behind some of the repairs problems exposed by the ITV News investigations.
Mr Reed is having none of it.
“That’s one of my attractions to this business, the whole, you-make-a-profit-so-you-can-do-more-good type theory”
“I think that’s an excuse,” he says. “Some of the biggest companies in the world are fantastic at customer service. Whether you like them or not, you know they do a good job with customers. Take Amazon. Yeah, it’s a beast. And everyone’s like, ‘Oh Amazon, I don’t like them… But I’ve used them four times this week.’”
Instead, Mr Reed argues that bigger organisations have important advantages because of their scale. He says that with issues like net zero, which he identifies as the sector’s biggest challenge after getting its focus on tenants and residents right, “you need the financial ability to get it done”.
“That’s one of my attractions to this business, the whole, you-make-a-profit-so-you-can-do-more-good type theory.”
So how is Mr Reed finding life at PfP? Outside of that broad mission to focus on customer needs, he says it is still early days and he wants to meet as many customers and staff as possible and “listen and learn”.
“I’m not arrogant enough to think there’s not a tonne of stuff that I don’t know,” he says. “I’m really willing to learn.”
“I think I know about customers, I know about driving a culture,” he adds. “But I think [for] some of these very, very technical things, there are other people who know better. And I’m not afraid to ask dumb questions.”
He is certainly full of ambition – and it feels like he is on his way to answering the challenge he set himself after that dinner party.
“It’s a big role with lots of complexity,” he says. “And it can make a real difference in society and the world.”
Greg Reed is speaking at a Housing 2022 session about leadership and performance alongside World Cup-winning cricketer Ebony-Jewel Rainford-Brent in the Masterclass and Housing Management Theatre on Tuesday 28 June, 11.45am-12.15pm
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