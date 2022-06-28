Meet the former banker who’s taken charge of one of the UK’s largest housing associations

Greg Reed’s journey to the top job at one of the UK’s biggest housing associations started at a dinner party.

“We had a good discussion at the table about people who do things with their career, with charities, that really push the world forward,” he says.

After more than 20 years in banking, Mr Reed could perhaps be forgiven for being a little put out when someone at the table then suggested that “the last thing in the world we need is another banker”. The comment certainly stuck with him beyond the coffee and dessert.

“As is often the case with me, it just made me reflect a lot,” he says. “In my daily run I was thinking, ‘Should I try to do something else? And if I did try to do something else, what would I do?’”

The answer, following a conversation with a headhunter, was a role as a board member of a housing association, Clarion, in 2017. He caught the bug. When the chief executive role at housing behemoth Places for People (PfP) came up, he jumped at the chance to take over. This was despite the fact that he had already been offered another banking role.

“I said, ‘I’m sorry, I’ve been swept off my feet. I just found what I think I’m meant to do.’”

“I want Places for People to stand for community. I think we are really well positioned to get there. Just like Volvo is safety, or Disney is magic, or Coke is happiness"

Mr Reed isn’t your typical housing association chief executive. Inside Housing met him in the boardroom of PfP’s head office in York to find out what makes him tick – and his plans for an organisation whose previous chief executive, David Cowans, had been in charge for almost a quarter of a century.