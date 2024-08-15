Welsh housing associations appoint three executive directors to lead new entity as merger plans progress

“We thank them all for their contributions so far and are looking forward to continuing working with them through the next important stages,” it said.

Paula Kennedy, chief executive of Melin, is set to lead the new housing association. Ceri Doyle, chief executive of Newport City Homes, said she had not applied for the role “for a combination of personal and professional reasons”.

In a statement given when the merger was announced late last year, Melin and Newport City Homes said the combined entity “will have greater financial capacity and resilience” and “an annual development programme of 500 sustainable homes”.

A number of mergers has been announced in the Welsh social housing sector, including Pobl and Linc Cymru, and Coastal Housing Group and RHA Wales.

Pobl and Linc Cymru formally came together in April to create a new expanded landlord that will manage more than 23,000 homes in Wales.

Coastal and RHA are still in talks to become a new 10,000-home association.

Correction

At 10.02am on 16.08.2024: This article previously said Melin Homes had appointed three new executive directors as the Newport City Homes merger gathers pace. This was incorrect and it has been updated to say that Melin Homes and Newport City Homes have appointed three executive directors to lead the new entity as merger plans progress.