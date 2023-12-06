Membership body calls for government to axe nutrient neutrality rules

The government should remove nutrient neutrality from the planning system, according to a new report by the Housing Forum #UKhousing

In the meantime, the membership organisation believes local authorities should exercise “as much flexibility as possible” and work closely with developers to find mitigation solutions.

Its authors highlighted that housing secretary Michael Gove has indicated that he intends to remove the nutrient neutrality rules via new legislation, though “the timing is uncertain”.

The Housing Forum’s report has urged ministers to axe nutrient neutrality rules from the planning system “because there are other agencies which are tasked with dealing with it.”

Moreover, similar leadership was needed to ensure that new housing could be built in areas where it was needed and which would otherwise be “very suitable”, such as Cambridgeshire, the report said.

Natural England has advised these areas that any new developments must be nutrient neutral, effectively banning new houses unless councils have offsetting schemes in place.

Since May 2022, 74 planning authorities across England have paused housebuilding because of high levels of nitrates and phosphates in wetland areas.

The rules were introduced under an EU directive on habitats and reinforced by a 2018 European Court of Justice ruling, but were expanded by Natural England to cover more areas in 2022.

Developers claim the rules have prevented the construction of 100,000 new homes, and argue that the problem is generated primarily by agricultural processes and the regulation of water companies, rather than housing.