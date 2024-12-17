Merger to create 37,000-home landlord completes

The merger received approval by the boards of both housing associations and all necessary lender consents have been obtained, they said.

Longhurst has now transferred its engagements to Grand Union, which has changed its trading name to Amplius.

The new entity’s legally registered name is Amplius Living and its registered address is in Milton Keynes.

The merger, first announced in July, will see Amplius own and manage 37,000 homes and employ 1,400 people across the Midlands and the East of England.