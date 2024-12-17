Merger to create 37,000-home landlord completes

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Grand Union Housing Group and Longhurst Group have finalised their merger, combining under the new name of Amplius.
The merger received approval by the boards of both housing associations and all necessary lender consents have been obtained, they said.
Longhurst has now transferred its engagements to Grand Union, which has changed its trading name to Amplius.
The new entity’s legally registered name is Amplius Living and its registered address is in Milton Keynes.
The merger, first announced in July, will see Amplius own and manage 37,000 homes and employ 1,400 people across the Midlands and the East of England.
Yasmin Holley, director of finance at Longhurst, said: “This is a significant moment for Longhurst and Grand Union and will make a positive impact on the thousands of people in the regions we serve.”
Mona Shah, executive director of finance and business services at Grand Union, said: “This is a pivotal moment, and one that will ensure Grand Union and Longhurst deliver on its purpose of providing homes for those that need them.”
Grand Union chief executive Aileen Evans officially left the role on Friday 13 December.
A former president of the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), Ms Evans will continue to serve on the board of the CIH and volunteer for Furnishing Futures, a charity that creates trauma-informed homes for domestic abuse survivors.
It was previously announced that she would step down once the merger was complete. Amplius will be led by Longhurst chief executive Julie Doyle.
“Stepping down from Grand Union is the hardest decision I’ve ever made,” Ms Evans said.
“However, I know the proud legacy created will be built upon in Amplius. Julie Doyle will lead with vision, integrity and compassion and I know that she and her outstanding team will create a fantastic customer-centric organisation.”
Ms Evans became group chief executive of Grand Union in July 2017, having previously been group operations director.
Winckworth Sherwood advised the two housing associations on the merger on due diligence and funder consents.
The funders to Longhurst and Grand Union were advised by Pinsent Masons, Addleshaw Goddard, and Trowers & Hamlins.
Rebecca Jason, a partner at Winckworth Sherwood, said: “Winckworth Sherwood has been a long-term advisor to Longhurst Group, and we are thrilled to have played a role in this important merger.”
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