Merger to form 38,000-home group to complete next month as new name revealed

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Grand Union Housing Group and Longhurst Group have announced that their merger to form a 38,000-home group will complete before Christmas and revealed the name.
The tie-up, first announced in July, will officially complete on 16 December.
The name of the new organisation will be Amplius, which include a new logo and brand.
Julie Doyle, chief executive of Longhurst, who will be the boss of the new group, said in a video: “We wanted a name that didn’t have a direct link to either company and something that would stand out in the sector.”
The word Amplius means “to go further and to do more” in Latin.
Ms Doyle added: “It is used to describe something that goes beyond what has already been done or said. We want to be better than we’ve ever been before.”
The associations said once the merger completes, residents will not notice anything different about their services or communication from their landlord.
Under the merger, Northamptonshire-based Longhurst, which is the bigger of the two landlords with around 24,000 homes, will transfer its engagements to 13,000-home Grand Union.
At the time the merger was first announced, Milton Keynes-based Grand Union pointed to the “very challenging” operating environment for the housing association sector.
“Coming together now would further improve our resilience, financial strength and capacity for the future,” Grand Union said on its website.
In its last full-year to March 2024, Grand Union posted a £4.9m drop in surplus, to £7.1m. This came despite an increased turnover of £95.3m. It has a G1/V1 rating for governance and financial viability with the English regulator.
Longhurst reported a fall in surplus to £5.9m off a turnover of £171.5m in its last full-year, as its operating costs increased. It currently has a G1/V2 rating with the regulator.
Aileen Evans, chief executive of Grand Union and a former president of the Chartered Institute of Housing, is due to step down once the merger completes.
Emma Killick, chair of Grand Union, will take on the same role at Amplius.
The combined group will have around around 1,400 staff across the Midlands and the East of England.
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