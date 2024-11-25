Merger to form 38,000-home group to complete next month as new name revealed

The tie-up, first announced in July, will officially complete on 16 December.

The name of the new organisation will be Amplius, which include a new logo and brand.

Julie Doyle, chief executive of Longhurst, who will be the boss of the new group, said in a video: “We wanted a name that didn’t have a direct link to either company and something that would stand out in the sector.”

The word Amplius means “to go further and to do more” in Latin.