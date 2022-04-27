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Merseyside-based landlord secures top governance grading two years after being non-compliant

News27.04.22by James Wilmore

A Merseyside-based housing association has been handed the highest possible governance grade two years after it restructured following previous failings. 

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Livv Housing Group is based in Prescot, Merseyside (picture: Getty)
Livv Housing Group is based in Prescot, Merseyside (picture: Getty)
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LinkedIn IH13,000-home landlord bags G1 two years after it restructured following previous failings #UKhousing

Livv Housing Group (LHG) was today upgraded to G1 for governance and retained its V1 status. 

The 13,000-home group, which operates across the North West of England, was known as Knowsley Housing Trust (KHT) before rebranding in May 2020. 

As KHT it was hit with a non-compliant G3 rating in 2018 after the Regulator of Social Housing found major fire safety failures. KHT had an unregistered parent company – First Ark – which was scrapped following its rebranding. 

The regulator had voiced scepticism about group structures involving parent entities not registered as social landlords.

Prescot-based LHG was upgraded to G2 from G3 in October 2020, as the regulator said its governance arrangements had been strengthened. A G3 rating means a landlord is non-compliant with the regulator’s governance standards.

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Non-compliant housing association undergoes restructure and rebrandNon-compliant housing association undergoes restructure and rebrand

Today’s regulatory judgement said the regulator has assurance that LHG has “further strengthened its governance arrangements”, following an in-depth assessment. 

“It has established a new simplified group structure that aligns with its refocused corporate objectives and put in place a new risk and internal controls framework which has enhanced the board’s oversight and control of key risks,” the judgement said. 

On its financial viability, it added: “The provider has an adequately funded business plan, sufficient security in place, and is forecast to continue to meet its financial covenants under a wide range of adverse scenarios.” 

The regulator also published an interim regulatory judgement for Peabody today, after it took on fellow G15 landlord Catalyst as a subsidiary this month to form a 104,000-home group. As a result, Peabody has retained its G1/V2 status. 

The providers included in the judgement are: Catalyst Housing Limited, Charlton Triangle Homes Limited, Peabody Developments Limited, Rosebery Housing Association Limited, and Town and Country Housing. 

Elsewhere, Golden Lane Housing (GLH) retained its G1/V1 status after demerging from its unregistered parent, Royal Mencap Society, this month. Manchester-based GLH, which offers supported housing for adults with learning disabilities, was set up as an independent registered charity by Mencap in 1998. 

Housing Association/RPLondonNorth WestRegulation and Governance
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