Merseyside-based landlord secures top governance grading two years after being non-compliant

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A Merseyside-based housing association has been handed the highest possible governance grade two years after it restructured following previous failings.
Livv Housing Group (LHG) was today upgraded to G1 for governance and retained its V1 status.
The 13,000-home group, which operates across the North West of England, was known as Knowsley Housing Trust (KHT) before rebranding in May 2020.
As KHT it was hit with a non-compliant G3 rating in 2018 after the Regulator of Social Housing found major fire safety failures. KHT had an unregistered parent company – First Ark – which was scrapped following its rebranding.
The regulator had voiced scepticism about group structures involving parent entities not registered as social landlords.
Prescot-based LHG was upgraded to G2 from G3 in October 2020, as the regulator said its governance arrangements had been strengthened. A G3 rating means a landlord is non-compliant with the regulator’s governance standards.
Today’s regulatory judgement said the regulator has assurance that LHG has “further strengthened its governance arrangements”, following an in-depth assessment.
“It has established a new simplified group structure that aligns with its refocused corporate objectives and put in place a new risk and internal controls framework which has enhanced the board’s oversight and control of key risks,” the judgement said.
On its financial viability, it added: “The provider has an adequately funded business plan, sufficient security in place, and is forecast to continue to meet its financial covenants under a wide range of adverse scenarios.”
The regulator also published an interim regulatory judgement for Peabody today, after it took on fellow G15 landlord Catalyst as a subsidiary this month to form a 104,000-home group. As a result, Peabody has retained its G1/V2 status.
The providers included in the judgement are: Catalyst Housing Limited, Charlton Triangle Homes Limited, Peabody Developments Limited, Rosebery Housing Association Limited, and Town and Country Housing.
Elsewhere, Golden Lane Housing (GLH) retained its G1/V1 status after demerging from its unregistered parent, Royal Mencap Society, this month. Manchester-based GLH, which offers supported housing for adults with learning disabilities, was set up as an independent registered charity by Mencap in 1998.
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