Merseyside-based landlord secures top governance grading two years after being non-compliant

Livv Housing Group (LHG) was today upgraded to G1 for governance and retained its V1 status.

The 13,000-home group, which operates across the North West of England, was known as Knowsley Housing Trust (KHT) before rebranding in May 2020.

As KHT it was hit with a non-compliant G3 rating in 2018 after the Regulator of Social Housing found major fire safety failures. KHT had an unregistered parent company – First Ark – which was scrapped following its rebranding.

The regulator had voiced scepticism about group structures involving parent entities not registered as social landlords.

Prescot-based LHG was upgraded to G2 from G3 in October 2020, as the regulator said its governance arrangements had been strengthened. A G3 rating means a landlord is non-compliant with the regulator’s governance standards.