Livv Housing Group has been ordered to pay a resident nearly £3,000 after delayed repairs left him in a damp home for four years #UKhousing

When the resident first raised the issue of damp four years ago, Livv’s records show the job was cancelled the next day, saying the problem was raised in error.

The Liverpool resident said the delayed repairs left him “on the verge of a nervous breakdown” and caused him frustration and stress.

The Housing Ombudsman said the landlord’s poor records exacerbated the issue, as well as its ability to investigate, leading to another severe maladministration finding. This is the first time the ombudsman has found severe failings around information management.

The landlord says it attended the dwelling to remove the plaster and damp-proof the ceiling, but it was not clear whether the landlord investigated the source of the leak at this time.

Two months later, another report of damp at the home was made, but a month later the job was cancelled because of it “no longer being needed”.

Over the next three-and-a-half years, there is evidence of repair work being carried out eight times to various aspects of the home. After the landlord declared “no access” for an inspection for rising damp, there was no follow-up with the resident to try and reschedule it.

In multiple instances, the landlord’s repairs and the repairs log seemed not to align, the ombudsman said, with one repair to the ceiling not appearing to have been backed up by inspections or reports.

After repairs efforts did not solve the problems, the resident told Livv he would look to instruct a solicitor. A Livv staff member responded inappropriately by saying the landlord was able to “defend cases successfully when appointments are made and broken”, referencing a missed appointment.