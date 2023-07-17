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Livv Housing Group has been ordered to pay a resident nearly £3,000 after delayed repairs left him in a damp home for four years.
The Housing Ombudsman said the landlord’s poor records exacerbated the issue, as well as its ability to investigate, leading to another severe maladministration finding. This is the first time the ombudsman has found severe failings around information management.
The Liverpool resident said the delayed repairs left him “on the verge of a nervous breakdown” and caused him frustration and stress.
When the resident first raised the issue of damp four years ago, Livv’s records show the job was cancelled the next day, saying the problem was raised in error.
The landlord says it attended the dwelling to remove the plaster and damp-proof the ceiling, but it was not clear whether the landlord investigated the source of the leak at this time.
Two months later, another report of damp at the home was made, but a month later the job was cancelled because of it “no longer being needed”.
Over the next three-and-a-half years, there is evidence of repair work being carried out eight times to various aspects of the home. After the landlord declared “no access” for an inspection for rising damp, there was no follow-up with the resident to try and reschedule it.
In multiple instances, the landlord’s repairs and the repairs log seemed not to align, the ombudsman said, with one repair to the ceiling not appearing to have been backed up by inspections or reports.
After repairs efforts did not solve the problems, the resident told Livv he would look to instruct a solicitor. A Livv staff member responded inappropriately by saying the landlord was able to “defend cases successfully when appointments are made and broken”, referencing a missed appointment.
The landlord was ordered to apologise to the resident in person, as well as review its repairs record-keeping.
Responding to the case, the landlord said it had developed a damp dashboard, expanded its complaints team and created new repairs management software to help prevent issues in future.
Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, said: “There was a deep lack of professionalism in the way this case was handled, and the heavy-handed behaviour of some staff after multiple failings by the landlord was inappropriate.
“The landlord failed to appropriately investigate and remedy the source of the leak for four years. This poor handling means other residents may have been affected, and therefore we recommended the landlord take action to investigate this further.
“Its repairs records are brief, without sufficient detail of its actions.
“Accurate and complete repair records ensure that the landlord can monitor and manage outstanding repairs, understand the condition of its homes, and provide accurate information to residents.
“They also assist the landlord in fulfilling its repair obligations and providing such information to the ombudsman and other third parties when requested.”
In its learning statement, Livv Housing Group said: “We’re sorry for the distress this experience has caused our customer. We recognise that the case went on far too long and a more holistic approach should have been taken to resolve the issue sooner.
“On each occasion an issue was reported, we undertook repairs to the home. However, this didn’t prevent the problem recurring and we should’ve recognised this.”
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