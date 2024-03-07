Steve Rotheram was speaking to Inside Housing as part of a development site visit at a multimillion-pound scheme being built by Torus, the North West’s largest social landlord.

He said: “If Labour’s committed to building 1.5 million homes, I want a big chunk of them to be in the Liverpool City Region. So first thing is we need to demonstrate to them that we can do it. I think we’re doing that OK. Then that you can trust us.

“Then we need those chunks of money to work with our registered social landlords to hopefully then look at sites that previously [we] wouldn’t have been viable to develop.”

Asked what he thinks of Inside Housing’s Build Social campaign, which is calling on politicians from across the political spectrum to pledge to deliver 90,000 homes for social rent a year, Mr Rotheram said he wants to look at delivery capacity, rather than setting a target that could be missed.