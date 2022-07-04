Metropolitan Police ‘treated us like criminals’, says Grenfell United

Grenfell United has called for an end to “demonising communities to fit into political agendas” after claims of Islamophobia in the police were made in the inquiry last week #UKhousing

As a result, the police was accused of Islamophobia , but a lawyer acting on behalf of the Metropolitan Police said the force “strongly refutes any suggestion that Islamophobia affected its response to the tragedy”.

The note – which assessed risks of “community tension” four days after the fire – warned of outbreaks of crime if the death toll was released, noting that it was expected to “rise substantially”.

Lawyers acting for the Grenfell Tower community read out a document that predicted “crime and disorder” in the days after the blaze due to the fact that “the majority of those affected are believed to be coming from a Muslim cultural background”.

In a statement released in response to revelations about the police heard during the Grenfell Inquiry last week , Grenfell United said: “The Metropolitan Police were more concerned about us than the actual criminals.”

In its response to the document, Grenfell United said: “They treated us like criminals because they focused solely on profiling our community using a racist, discriminative system. When we should have been protected and supported, we were treated as suspects not victims.”

The group said the police was more concerned that “our loved ones were Muslim”, instead of protecting the community from far-right extremist groups that marched on Grenfell in the days after the fire.

Andrew Warnock QC, on behalf of the Metropolitan Police, said: “We draw your attention to the fact that, following on from the passage cited by Ms Munroe from that risk assessment, the assessment said, ‘Community leaders from local mosques have been contacted and are working with the police and to support those affected, as are community leaders from other faith groups’.

“The MPS sought to work in a positive way with all those affected by the tragedy. While it will not have got everything right, it would strongly refute any suggestion that Islamophobia affected its response to the tragedy.”

Also in the letter, Grenfell United said officials from the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) referred to them as “muzzies” and refused to go down to Grenfell because “it’s like little Africa down there”.

It added: “Working within a system riddled with racism and Islamophobia will never bring about true justice.

“Maybe this is why so much evidence was destroyed. Maybe this is why half a decade later, there are still no charges. Maybe this is why justice for people from our class never gets anywhere.”