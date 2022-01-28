M&G buys majority stake in MMC house builder

The institutional investor plans to put £500m into the new partnership with Greencore Construction over the next three to five years.

The majority stake in the developer was made on behalf of M&G’s policyholders in its £143bn Prudential With Profits Fund.

Greencore builds homes using a modern method of construction (MMC), which uses a closed panel timber frame, manufactured off-site and insulated with natural materials such as hemp, lime and wood fibre.

According to the house builder, this allows it to build energy-efficient homes which lock up more carbon than is emitted both during construction and over the lifetime of the home.