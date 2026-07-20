MHCLG launches further consultation on CIL relief for developers

The government has launched a further consultation on its plans to introduce time-limited relief from the Community Infrastructure Levy for qualifying developments in Greater London #UKhousing

CIL is a tax developers pay on schemes that goes towards infrastructure projects. The Mayoral CIL originally went to Crossrail, which became the Elizabeth Line, while borough CILs go to community services such as schools and parks.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) is now seeking views on the draft regulations needed to implement the policy.

The plans – a 50% exemption for schemes with 20% affordable housing, and higher rates of relief for those targeting more – were announced last October as part of a set of emergency measures to resuscitate housebuilding in London.

Part of the measures included slashing the capital’s affordable housing target to 20%. The MHCLG launched its first consultation on CIL relief in November.

Its response, published in March, confirmed the levy will be suspended in London on eligible schemes that start before March 2030, subject to a further consultation on the proposed amendment to regulations.

The draft regulations clarify that where the mayor of London has provided grant funding for the affordable housing element of a development, at least 10% of the homes must not be grant-funded to still meet the conditions for CIL relief.