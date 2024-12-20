MHCLG reveals plans to tackle ‘hope value’ to boost housebuilding

New measures, part of an eight-week consultation launched this week, include expanding current rules allowing ‘hope value’ to be removed in “more circumstances where social and affordable housing is being built”.

The government said the changes would allow councils to “buy cheaper land through the use of compulsory purchase orders and build much-needed homes and infrastructure”.

Currently, local authorities have to pay inflated hope-value costs, where they pay for what the land is estimated to be worth if developed in the future.