The government has set terms of reference for its new Supported Housing Advisory Panel, which will oversee the implementation of new laws.
The panel was set up in March this year, fulfilling one of the key requirements of the Supported Housing Act, which became law in 2023. Sir David Pearson is the panel’s chair.
Today (9 June), the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) published terms of reference for the group, setting out its functions and strategic objectives.
The panel’s purpose is to offer the government “independent, expert advice and insight on matters relating to all forms of supported housing”.
The Supported Housing Act was introduced to tackle poor-quality exempt accommodation in England and protect tenants with support needs, with measures including new national standards and locally led licensing schemes.
The advisory panel is expected to align its work with the objective for all supported housing to be of good quality and in adequate supply for all those who need it, particularly older people and working-age adult client groups.
The panel will advise on implementation of measures in the act.
In April, the government responded to its consultation on these measures, and included several exemptions from the licensing regime, which were welcomed by sector bodies.
The advisory panel will help to assess whether the reforms “will make a difference to the quality of both the accommodation and support provided to supported housing residents”, the terms of reference said.
It will also advise on challenges and risks, including unintended consequences for supported housing supply, and will help to review the licensing regime three years after its introduction.
Other functions of the advisory panel include providing intelligence on emerging issues in the sector, such as supply risks, providers exiting and entering the market, subsidy loss issues, commissioning challenges and trends in resident experience.
It will also support policy development and produce annual reports and advice papers.
“The panel supports the creation of a stronger, more transparent oversight regime and aims to improve outcomes for residents and value for money for the public purse,” MHCLG said.
As set out earlier this year, the panel has 12 members from across the sector, including Charlotte Talbott, chief executive of homelessness charity Emmaus UK, and John Verge, chief executive of Golden Lane Housing.
Emmaus UK recently launched a new report that called on the government to address “inadequate” supported housing funding before it implements the new licensing regime.
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