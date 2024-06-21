Michael Gove interview: leasehold bill was more important to pass than renters reform

Housing secretary Michael Gove tells James Riding why the leasehold bill was prioritised before the election and recommits to his ambition of 30,000 social rent homes #UKhousing

But the long-delayed Renters (Reform) Bill did not make the cut , leaving the government’s 2019 promise to scrap Section 21 no-fault evictions unmet.

The Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act was rushed onto the statute books at the end of May in the ‘wash-up’ period, whereby bills are quickly progressed after a general election has been called.

Housing secretary Michael Gove, who is standing down as an MP next month, defends shelving the Renters (Reform) Bill ahead of the general election. He states that his leasehold legislation was “more complex” and would have taken “far longer” to pass if it was sent “back to square one”.

Mr Gove says: “We had a two-day wash-up. This was arranged between the parties, so I don’t want to apportion blame. And, to my mind, it was more important, given the choice – it was a bit of a Sophie’s Choice – to get the leasehold bill through.

“But the renters bill is there. It’s been through its Commons stages… So if re-elected, then we would reintroduce the bill, and we were clear in the manifesto that we would get rid of Section 21 once and for all.”

Asked why it was more important to pass the leasehold legislation, Mr Gove states: “Because it was simply a more complex piece of legislation.

“It took longer to draft, had more clauses and also it was a decisive change for good that we could bring about.

“If we hadn’t, going back to square one on that bill would have meant that the changes that we would have needed would have taken far longer.”

Leasehold and housebuilding

The Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024 bans the sale of leasehold houses (but not flats), increases lease extension terms and makes freeholders issue service charge bills in a clearer format. However, a plan to cap ground rents at £250 a year was scrapped.

Speaking to Inside Housing during a visit to an L&Q housing scheme in west London on the general election campaign trail, Mr Gove recommits to his ambition to build 30,000 social rent homes a year.

Asked why there was no specific social housebuilding commitment in the Conservative Party’s election manifesto, Mr Gove says: “There’s a lot in the manifesto, and the overall ambition of 1.6 million new homes in the new parliament obviously includes the provision of affordable homes and the provision of social homes as well.