Michael Gove promises long-awaited white paper on Section 21 this week

Speaking to the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee yesterday, the housing secretary promised that the white paper would be followed by new legislation in parliament which would make the changes law.

Asked when the government would fulfil its commitment to abolish Section 21 no-fault evictions, Mr Gove said: “I hope we will publish a white paper later this week and this will be followed hot on its heels by legislation.”

Mr Gove later noted that the white paper would be published on Thursday, 16 June.