Midland Heart boosts surplus and turnover but shared ownership sales fall

The Birmingham-based social landlord recorded a surplus of £41.8m for the financial year, up 2.7% from £40.7m in 2022-23.

Turnover was also up at £231.9m, an increase of 4.8% compared to 2022-23 (£221.1m).

Operating margin remained relatively consistent at 28.6%, down from 28.8% in 2022-23, due to “management of costs” offsetting inflationary pressures and salary increases.

Midland Heart said that the rising surplus was largely due to increased income, insourcing more housing operatives and placing less reliance on sub-contractors to reduce costs.

A total of 90% of the housing association’s turnover came from core social housing lettings, up from 87% the previous year. Rent income rose to £208.8m as a result of annual rent increases and new homes.