Midland Heart promotes internally to new property services role

Midland Heart announced that Sayeed Haris, who has been its commercial director since March 2020, will be overseeing its new property services directorate.

The 35,000-home landlord claims to manage more pre-World War II homes than any other English housing association.

It said that establishing the new directorate will ensure it continues to meet repairs and maintenance standards, respond to tenants’ needs and oversee new homes delivery. In late 2023, Midland Heart secured £200m of new funding from banks, which it said would be used to modernise existing properties, as well as build and buy affordable homes in the region.