Midland Heart promotes internally to new property services role

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A large Midlands landlord has promoted one of its existing senior leaders to a new role as executive director of property services.
Midland Heart announced that Sayeed Haris, who has been its commercial director since March 2020, will be overseeing its new property services directorate.
The 35,000-home landlord claims to manage more pre-World War II homes than any other English housing association.
It said that establishing the new directorate will ensure it continues to meet repairs and maintenance standards, respond to tenants’ needs and oversee new homes delivery. In late 2023, Midland Heart secured £200m of new funding from banks, which it said would be used to modernise existing properties, as well as build and buy affordable homes in the region.
Mr Haris will also be responsible for maintaining Midland Heart’s 100% building safety compliance record.
“The safety, quality and energy efficiency of our homes is the single most important thing we do for our tenants,” Mr Haris said. “When the opportunity came to lead the teams and oversee the investment I believe makes the single biggest difference to our tenants’ lives, I had to take it.
“It is my aim for Midland Heart to have the best property services team in the sector, which for me means first-class, first-time repairs as standard, investing in what matters most to our tenants, and prioritising the safety of our homes,” Mr Haris added.
Prior to joining Midland Heart, Mr Haris worked for Bromford between 2018 and 2020 as head of business planning. That was his first job in the housing sector, following a previous six-year stint at KPMG and three years at the Audit Commission from 2009 to 2012.
Midland Heart said that in his new position, Mr Haris will will work closely with David Taylor, executive director of tenancy services, to ensure tenants’ needs are met and satisfaction with services remains high.
Glenn Harris, chief executive of Midland Heart, said: “The role of our executive director of property services will be crucial as we tackle our biggest challenge: making [our] homes fit for the next 100 years.
“Sayeed inherits a highly motivated team, who like him are dedicated to providing our tenants with exceptional services and the best homes possible,” he added. “Sayeed and David will work hand in glove to ensure we have dedicated senior focus across both our tenancies and our homes, and maintain close working and collaboration between our tenancy and property teams.”
“We are proud to continue our legacy of growing our talent through investment in our people, and have no doubt that Sayeed will be successful in his new role,” Mr Harris said.
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