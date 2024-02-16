But there was significant criticism of the post, described as “vile” by housing activist Kwajo Tweneboa, while former Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) president Lara Oyedele called for Lord Austin’s resignation. Staff have also said they are “sickened” by the situation.

Midland Heart, which did not immediately take action, responded initially by saying that Lord Austin “has since clarified the points made in this tweet and deleted the post”.

However, today Mr Harris said in the letter to staff: “I am writing to update on our response to our chair’s social media post.

“The post resulted in a lot of people contacting Lord Austin directly and us as an organisation to share how unhappy they were with a post and, in some cases, deeply offended.

“Our board met within 24 hours of this contact to discuss it and have agreed to suspend Lord Austin.

“A meeting to discuss Lord Austin’s future has been arranged for 14 days’ time in line with our board process.

“Given the impact this has had on the reputation of our organisation and the upset it has caused, especially to our colleagues, the board unanimously feel this is the only course of action.

“I am sorry to any colleagues who were offended by the post and can assure you that this was done by Lord Austin in a personal capacity and is not endorsed by Midland Hart, or our board in any way.”

Llewellyn Graham, senior independent director at Midland Heart and chief executive of Nehemiah Housing, will assume the role of chair during the two weeks.

Mr Harris added: “It is important to note that I truly believe that Lord Austin did not mean any offence by the post.

“However, this does not make it OK, nor does it stop it offending people. We all have a responsibility to think through how we communicate our views and feelings, especially on sensitive issues.”

Lord Austin has been contacted for a comment on his suspension.