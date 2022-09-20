Midland Heart’s surplus boosted by stock swap and ‘record’ shared ownership sales

The 34,000-home landlord posted a surplus of £55.6m in the year to the end of March 2022, compared to £38.1m the year before. Turnover rose 6% to £207m.

The Birmingham-based group said it sold a “record” 173 shared ownership homes, which was driven by a “strong property market coupled with an improved marketing effort”.

The sales produced a surplus of £2.6m off revenue of £16.9m.