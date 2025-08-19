Midland Heart’s surplus soars after retirement housing sell-off

The Birmingham-based landlord reported a surplus of £67m for the 12 months to March 2025, up by more than £25m on the previous year.

This increase was mainly driven by the sale of 1,567 homes in 23 supported housing schemes to neighbouring association Housing 21, as well as the lease or sale of the vast majority of its supported living portfolio.

Midland Heart, which celebrated its 100th anniversary this year, also reported a rise in turnover by £11m to £243m.

It saw a reduction in the number of properties over the year due to the sale of its supported housing schemes.