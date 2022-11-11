Midlands association appoints Birmingham council director as new chief executive

Honeycomb Group, which is based in Stoke-on-Trent, announced on 9 November that Julie Guildford Smith would be taking over its leadership on 5 December.

Ms Guildford Smith will replace Diane Thompson, who announced in July that she would be stepping down after working for more than three decades in the housing sector, including 18 years in charge at Honeycomb, previously called Staffs Housing.

Honeycomb said in a statement that the new chief executive would bring “a wealth of experience and a genuine passion for the North Staffordshire region”, with Ms Guildford Smith having worked for almost seven years at Stoke-on-Trent City Council.