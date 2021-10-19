Midlands association chair moves to new NHS role

Ms Oum has been appointed chair of Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care System and chair designate of the NHS Integrated Care Board, WHG said in a statement.

She will step down from her role at the 21,000-home association on 26 October, when her three-year term of office ends.

WHG vice-chair Gary Moreton will stand in during the recruitment process for the next chair.

The Midlands-based association’s statement said Ms Oum’s “transformational” new role would be “key to the planned integration of health and social care and reduction of health inequalities” in the area.