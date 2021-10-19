Midlands association chair moves to new NHS role

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WHG chair Danielle Oum is stepping down after three years in the position.
Ms Oum has been appointed chair of Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care System and chair designate of the NHS Integrated Care Board, WHG said in a statement.
She will step down from her role at the 21,000-home association on 26 October, when her three-year term of office ends.
WHG vice-chair Gary Moreton will stand in during the recruitment process for the next chair.
The Midlands-based association’s statement said Ms Oum’s “transformational” new role would be “key to the planned integration of health and social care and reduction of health inequalities” in the area.
Ms Oum, who has extensive experience overseeing healthcare organisations, said it has been “an honour” to serve as WHG chair.
“The pandemic brought the relationship between health and housing into sharp focus,” she said.
“It has been a privilege to work for an organisation that goes well beyond its scope of being simply a landlord to tackling health inequality and supporting some of the most vulnerable in society.”
Gary Fulford, group chief executive of WHG, said Ms Oum had “made a huge impact on the way we work with our health partners to best serve our customers and communities” during her three-year tenure.
“Under Danielle’s leadership, we have been able to play a key role in Walsall Together, an integrated care partnership,” he said. He added that the association now has “fantastic working links with our health partners, which has enabled us to extend our work to support more families”.
As an example, Mr Fulford cited the creation of a bespoke sector training course which maximised opportunities for WHG residents seeking to find work in the health sector.
“[Ms Oum’s] expertise in partnership working proved invaluable when helping us navigate through the challenges of the pandemic and ensured we were able to share resources where they were needed most,” he said.
“Danielle has been a passionate advocate for tackling inequality and supporting disadvantaged communities, and has firmly placed the well-being and prosperity of our customers at the heart of our decision-making,” Mr Fulford added.
“On behalf of everyone at WHG, I would like to thank Danielle for the time, energy and passion she bought to her role as chair and we wish her the best of luck in her new role.”
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