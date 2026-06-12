Midlands council seeks development partner for housing-led regeneration project

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Wyre Forest District Council is seeking a development partner for a housing-led regeneration project in Kidderminster town centre.
The local authority said 150 homes could be built on a former leisure centre and car park site, after launching a £35m tender for participation bids this month.
While the council has produced an indicative masterplan for the land, it is encouraging joint venture bidders to come up with their own ideas so they can work together on design, planning and delivery.
News of the opportunity comes after a wave of regeneration projects worth a combined £45m in the West Midlands market town over the past five years.
Dan Morehead, cabinet member for economic regeneration, planning and the green agenda at Wyre Forest District Council, said: “We are looking for an ambitious partner who shares our vision for creating a high-quality residential neighbourhood that will bring new life, investment and activity into the town centre.
“Kidderminster offers an exceptional quality of life, combining the convenience of a well-connected town with easy access to the Wyre Forest, an extensive canal network, and an abundance of green spaces.
“With Lion Fields just a short walk from Kidderminster Train Station and Birmingham only 35 minutes away by rail, the town is well placed to attract a new generation of residents.”
The tender can be found here and the deadline for bidding is the start of July.
The contract is likely to run from the end of this year to December 2031.
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