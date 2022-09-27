Midlands council signs 400-home deal with L&G’s modular arm

The major regeneration scheme, described as the largest city centre development in the West Midlands, will transform a six-hectare ex-industrial site at Canalside South on the eastern edge of central Wolverhampton.

L&G said the final housing tenure mix will be decided at the planning submission stage but will include homes for private sale, rent and affordable tenures.

The site comprises the former Crane Foundry site owned by the Canal & River Trust, which is a partner in the project, and the former British Steel distribution centre off Qualcast Road, which has stood empty since the company collapsed in 2019.

Running alongside the Wyrley & Essington Canal and the Wolverhampton Branch of the Birmingham Main Line Canal, the project is part of a wider canalside masterplan for around 1,000 homes.

The L&G deal follows planning permission granted last year for a 366-home scheme led by Manchester build-to-rent developer Placefirst.