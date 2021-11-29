Midlands giant lowers housebuilding forecast amid shortages and delays

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Platform Housing Group has revised its forecast down for the number of homes it expects to build this financial year, due to building-materials shortages and supply chain delays.
The 46,745-home landlord now expects to build between 1,300 and and 1,400 homes in the year to March 2022, compared with its previous plan for 1,500 properties.
“During the year our homebuilding programme has been affected by an increase in global demand for materials, the impact of Brexit and the last national lockdown in the UK,” the landlord said in a half-year update to the markets. “These have resulted in sharp increases in materials costs and extended supply times.”
As a result, Platform reported a 7% drop in development spend, to £93.3m.
Social landlords are also weighing up future development plans as they grapple with the twin problems of fire safety work and decarbonisation. In the most high-profile example, L&Q cut its annual housebuilding target by 70%.
Despite the pressures, Platform’s completions bounced back as handovers jumped 82% to 715 in the six months to the end of September. Last year, completions were hit by the first lockdown.
The post-tax surplus of the group, which had its G1/V1 status reaffirmed by the regulator this month, fell by a third, to £20.5m, in the six months. It blamed one-off depreciation charges and an increase in loan breakage costs.
In addition, total costs rose 30%, to £103.5m. In its core social housing business, costs were higher as it spent more on maintenance to make up for delays caused by the pandemic.
Revenue rose 12% to £150.5m, helped by a boost in income from shared ownership sales, Platform reported. In the half-year, first tranche sales nearly doubled to £27.5m, after the previous period was hit by the first lockdown. The surplus generated from the sales was £5.1m. A total of 322 shared ownership homes were sold, up from 178 the year before.
However, the jump in turnover from this tenure led to a lower operating margin for Platform. Shared ownership sales accounted for 18% of overall turnover, up from 11% the previous half-year, at a margin of 18%. As a result, Platform’s overall operating margin fell to 31.2%, compared with 43% in the same period last year.
The group reported that arrears were down slightly, at 2.96% on 30 September, compared with 3.32% in the 2020/21 half-year.
Voids increased to 667 at the half-year, in comparison to 620 in September 2020, Platform said. “It has been a challenging environment in which to let properties in the first half of the year, with maintenance teams being impacted by a shortage of available labour to carry out necessary repairs before properties can be re-let,” the landlord said. “Discussions are ongoing with a number of external contractors to help support voids service delivery.”
Gearing improved to 41.8%, compared to 42.8% in the same period last year.
Net debt rose slightly to £1.11bn, with £832m in bonds, £80m in private placements and £497m in loans and revolving credit facilities, Platform reported.
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