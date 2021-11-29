Midlands giant lowers housebuilding forecast amid shortages and delays

The 46,745-home landlord now expects to build between 1,300 and and 1,400 homes in the year to March 2022, compared with its previous plan for 1,500 properties.

“During the year our homebuilding programme has been affected by an increase in global demand for materials, the impact of Brexit and the last national lockdown in the UK,” the landlord said in a half-year update to the markets. “These have resulted in sharp increases in materials costs and extended supply times.”

As a result, Platform reported a 7% drop in development spend, to £93.3m.

Social landlords are also weighing up future development plans as they grapple with the twin problems of fire safety work and decarbonisation. In the most high-profile example, L&Q cut its annual housebuilding target by 70%.