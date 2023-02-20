Midlands giant revises financial ‘golden rule’ as inflation bites

Platform has revised one of its financial ‘golden rules’ as inflation has driven up costs related to maintenance and retrofitting stock #UKhousing

Housing associations are encouraged to set golden rules, such as minimum cash holdings, in order to keep a tight grip on their finances.

The decision was revealed in its latest stock market update for the nine months to the end of December 2022. The group’s margin fell to 33.9%, compared with 36.7% in the same period last year.

The 47,000-home group has agreed with its board a “short-term reduction” to its “golden rule” of not falling below a social housing lettings margin of 35%.

“Costs of maintenance and investment remain high as we continue to reduce backlogged works and absorb ongoing cost inflation,” said Elizabeth Froude, Platform’s chief executive.

“This has meant a reduction in social housing lettings margin.”

The group spent £13.8m on its existing stock in the nine months, covering maintenance and decarbonisation work, up 45% year on year. It spent £2m on around 9,000 jobs related to the post-Covid backlog.

On its retrofitting efforts, Ms Froude added: “Given the current cost of living crisis, we remain committed to energy improvement works and supporting our customers, which is a commitment we will see carried into the coming 2023/24 financial year.”

Platform, which operates across Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and the West Midlands, retrofitted around 200 homes in the nine months to December. On average, properties were improved from an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of E to C, Ms Froude said. However, it previously pushed back its initial plan to get all its homes up to EPC C or above, from 2028 to 2030.

On completions, the group reported a drop of a fifth, to 775, as it pointed to demand for materials, the impact of Brexit and the war in Ukraine. “These have resulted in increases to materials and labour costs, and extended supply times,” it said.

Like a number of its peers, it has cut its development targets. It was previously aiming for 2,000 annual completions by 2023/24, but revised this last summer to a “steady output” of 1,600 handovers a year by 2025.