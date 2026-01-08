Midlands housing association signs deal with house builder for more than 200 new affordable homes in Derby

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Midlands housing association Platform has signed a “significant” deal with Vistry to deliver more than 200 affordable homes as part of a new village in Derby.
The 50,000-home landlord will work with the major house builder to provide half the units in a 526-home scheme set to start construction this year.
It will be part of a planned 2,600-home urban extension in Boulton Moor, to the south-east of Derby city centre.
Of the Platform-backed affordable homes, around two-thirds will be delivered through additionality and 63 through Section 106 planning requirements.
The majority, 130 homes, will be for social rent and 83 will be available as shared ownership, while the other 313 homes in the development will be a mix of private rented sector (PRS) units and open market housing.
Plans for the homes on the 47-acre site were originally approved in May, and Vistry bought the land in September.
Kate Ellison, director of growth and innovation at Platform said: “Platform is committed to being a leading delivery partner across the Midlands, and schemes like Boulton Moor show the scale at which we can help bring forward high‑quality affordable places for people to call home.
“Working with Vistry on this important development allows us to accelerate much‑needed housing in the area and contribute to a well‑designed place that will serve the community for generations.”
Dave Bradley, managing director of Vistry North Midlands, said: “This contract with Platform marks a major milestone in our commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable homes in Derby.
“We are proud to be working with Platform Homes to bring forward a blend of affordable, PRS and private homes, designed to meet the needs of the local community and support the city’s growth.”
It is follows several other joint projects between the pair over the last couple of years, including schemes in Northamptonshire and Warwickshire.
Back in 2024, Platform’s then-chief executive Elizabeth Froude said Vistry is “now a key development partner for us”, following the duo’s first joint venture for 185 affordable homes in Leamington Spa.
“It’s a partnership which we are confident will deliver more in the years ahead,” she added.
Platform was named one of Inside Housing’s biggest builders in 2025 after completing more than 1,000 homes, and ranked third for new starts.
Last year, Vistry re-affirmed its commitment to its partnership housebuilding model after agreeing more than 220 partner deals in 2024.
In September, as reported on our sister website Inside Housing Living, the house builder’s subsidiary Countryside Partnerships launched a joint venture with Homes England, backed by £150m of capital investment.
The news also comes a month after the housing and regeneration agency inked a partnership agreement with the mayor of the East Midlands to support a target of 100,000 new homes in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.
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