Midlands housing association signs deal with house builder for more than 200 new affordable homes in Derby

The 50,000-home landlord will work with the major house builder to provide half the units in a 526-home scheme set to start construction this year.

It will be part of a planned 2,600-home urban extension in Boulton Moor, to the south-east of Derby city centre.

Of the Platform-backed affordable homes, around two-thirds will be delivered through additionality and 63 through Section 106 planning requirements.

The majority, 130 homes, will be for social rent and 83 will be available as shared ownership, while the other 313 homes in the development will be a mix of private rented sector (PRS) units and open market housing.