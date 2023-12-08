Midlands landlord appoints new finance boss

Honeycomb, which has a G2/V2 viability rating with the English regulator, has named Greg van Enk-Bones as its new executive director of finance. He will join the 3,400-home group in March.

Stoke-based Honeycomb said it was part of an aim to boost its “financial strength”.

Mr van Enk-Bones, currently at London-based Christian Action Housing Association, will become a permanent replacement for Rob Morton.

Mr Morton left Honeycomb in September after 10 years to “concentrate on other commitments”, a spokesperson told Inside Housing.