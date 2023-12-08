Midlands landlord appoints new finance boss

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A Staffordshire-based landlord has appointed a new permanent finance director following the incumbent’s decision to step down after 10 years.
Honeycomb, which has a G2/V2 viability rating with the English regulator, has named Greg van Enk-Bones as its new executive director of finance. He will join the 3,400-home group in March.
Stoke-based Honeycomb said it was part of an aim to boost its “financial strength”.
Mr van Enk-Bones, currently at London-based Christian Action Housing Association, will become a permanent replacement for Rob Morton.
Mr Morton left Honeycomb in September after 10 years to “concentrate on other commitments”, a spokesperson told Inside Housing.
Since his departure, former Ongo chief executive Andy Orrey has been filling in as interim finance director.
In a 30-year career, Mr van Enk-Bones had his longest stint, nearly 11 years, at Peaks and Plains Housing Trust. He also had interim roles at Connexus and Karbon Homes, before a three-year spell at Your Homes Newcastle.
Julie Guildford Smith, Honeycomb’s chief executive, said Mr van Enk-Bones’ “extensive housing finance experience and strategic foresight will undoubtedly contribute to our increased financial resilience and future growth ambitions”.
Ms Guildford Smith, a former Birmingham City Council director, has been in the job for just over a year, after replacing the long-serving Diane Thompson.
Honeycomb, which operates across Staffordshire, Cheshire and Derbyshire, was downgraded to V2 for viability in January, after the English regulator said its increasing investment in its homes reduced its “capacity to respond to adverse events”.
It was given a G2 rating in 2021 after it was found not to have an up-to-date record of its assets and liabilities or an asset management system which “ensures comprehensive stock-condition information”. Both G2 and V2 are compliant grades.
In its last full year, Honeycomb reported a post-tax surplus of £89,000 on turnover of £26.8m. The year before, it recored a post-tax deficit of £269,000.
The Honeycomb Group has four arms: housing association Staffs Housing, homeless charity Concrete, domestic-abuse charity Glow, and repairs and support specialist Revival.
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