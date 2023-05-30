Midlands landlord boosts existing stock investment by 55%

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A large Midlands housing association has increased investment in its existing stock by 55%.
Platform Housing Group spent an extra £8.7m maintaining its properties last year, including £5.6m on sustainability works such as retrofitting more than 500 homes with low-carbon heating systems.
A recent trading update by the landlord, which owns and manages over 48,000 homes across the region, said it was focusing on its existing stock and residents amid a difficult business environment and high cost inflation.
Platform reported that revenue maintenance expenditures increased by 22% to £59.7m as a consequence of cost inflation, a shortage of labour availability and higher volumes of maintenance works due to a backlog of jobs from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The housing association reported turnover growth of 1% to £300m, up from £296.9m last year, with 94.4% coming from core social housing activities. Social housing lettings turnover saw growth of 5.8% to £248.2m.
Earlier this year, rising inflation led Platform to agree with its board a “short-term reduction” to its “golden rule” of not falling below a social housing lettings margin of 35%.
According to the latest statement, in the year ending March 2023 its margin fell slightly from 35.2% to 31.3%.
In addition to investment in existing stock, Platform built 1,114 new homes in the year, with 962 completions and a further 152 homes taken on as part of stock acquisitions. Of these, 223 were built for social rent, 486 for affordable rent and 405 (36%) for shared ownership.
According to the landlord, its development programme has been affected by an increase in global demand for materials, the impact of Brexit and the war in Ukraine.
It said that resourcing challenges in local authorities have caused delays in negotiation and signing off planning, highways and building control agreements and certification.
Elizabeth Froude, chief executive of Platform, said: “The environment in which we and all businesses are operating continues to be difficult and the impacts of cost inflation very visible. Our results for the year reflect our need to focus on making the standard of our homes and lives of our residents our primary focus.
She added: “We have also continued to build much-needed new homes and retained our focus on building affordable tenures in the year, adding 1,114 homes to our stock, with all developed homes EPC B or above.
Ms Froude added that damp and mould was the “most recent issue” to impact the social housing sector and that the strength of Platform’s asset data and its use of technology had been powerful in helping to verify and prioritise the homes needing more focus.
“Whilst we currently have no Category 1 cases we, like all landlords, are dealing with the tail of a flurry of activity. We are seeing damp, mould and condensation as a new compliance category and are treating it as such as we anticipate it being an issue for some time as it is exacerbated by fuel poverty,” she added.
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