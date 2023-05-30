Midlands landlord boosts existing stock investment by 55%

Platform Housing Group spent an extra £8.7m maintaining its properties last year, including £5.6m on sustainability works such as retrofitting more than 500 homes with low-carbon heating systems.

A recent trading update by the landlord, which owns and manages over 48,000 homes across the region, said it was focusing on its existing stock and residents amid a difficult business environment and high cost inflation.

Platform reported that revenue maintenance expenditures increased by 22% to £59.7m as a consequence of cost inflation, a shortage of labour availability and higher volumes of maintenance works due to a backlog of jobs from the COVID-19 pandemic.