Midlands landlord keeps A+ credit rating as ‘risky activities’ avoided

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A 10,000-home landlord has kept its A+ rating with Standard & Poor’s (S&P), helped by what the agency called a “conservative strategy that maintains low exposure to risky activities”.
Futures Housing Group, which operates homes across the East Midlands, also retained its ‘stable’ outlook.
S&P said it is maintaining its long-term issuer credit rating on the Derbyshire-based provider due to its “conservative management practices and highly predictable revenue stream from rental activities”.
FHG’s revenue from shared ownership sales is only expected to be around 9% of total turnover over the next two years, according to the agency.
“This supports our expectation of a highly predictable revenue stream, reflecting our view of industry risk in the social housing sector as low given that it benefits from low cyclicality and market volatility.”
S&P has downgraded other housing associations for their exposure to the open market. In August, G15 giant Peabody was downgraded to an A- rating for its reliance on non-rental revenues. And last year, Swan was downgraded to a BBB+ after S&P said its reliance on sales activity had brought “substantial volatility to the business”.
S&P also praised Futures’ “experienced and stable” management, which it said has the “right skills to deliver on a conservative strategy that maintains low exposure to risky activities”.
S&P said the ‘stable’ outlook on Futures reflects its expectation that the group’s “robust and conservative strategy will enable it to maintain EBITDA margins above 30%, supporting its debt metrics and sustaining its very strong liquidity position”.
Futures is aiming to deliver 700 new homes by 2023 and last month had a joint £171.7m development bid with Midland Heart and EMH Group approved by Homes England through the Affordable Homes Programme.
In its last full-year to the end of March 2021, Futures reported an 8% dip in surplus to £10.9m off an increased turnover of £62m.
Futures has a G1/V1 rating from the Regulator of Social Housing.
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