Midlands landlord keeps A+ credit rating as ‘risky activities’ avoided

A 10,000-home landlord has kept its A+ rating with Standard & Poor’s, helped by what the agency called a “conservative strategy that maintains low exposure to risky activities” #UKhousing

FHG’s revenue from shared ownership sales is only expected to be around 9% of total turnover over the next two years, according to the agency.

S&P said it is maintaining its long-term issuer credit rating on the Derbyshire-based provider due to its “conservative management practices and highly predictable revenue stream from rental activities”.

Futures Housing Group, which operates homes across the East Midlands, also retained its ‘stable’ outlook.

“This supports our expectation of a highly predictable revenue stream, reflecting our view of industry risk in the social housing sector as low given that it benefits from low cyclicality and market volatility.”

S&P has downgraded other housing associations for their exposure to the open market. In August, G15 giant Peabody was downgraded to an A- rating for its reliance on non-rental revenues. And last year, Swan was downgraded to a BBB+ after S&P said its reliance on sales activity had brought “substantial volatility to the business”.

S&P also praised Futures’ “experienced and stable” management, which it said has the “right skills to deliver on a conservative strategy that maintains low exposure to risky activities”.