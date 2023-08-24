Midland Heart has reported a 27% slump in annual surplus, partly due to higher operating and finance costs #UKhousing

The Birmingham-based landlord also pointed out that its surplus the previous year was higher due to a one-off £7.5m gain it made from a stock swap with Orbit Group .

Interest and financing costs increased to £25.5m, up from £19.9m the year before, while operating expenses rose to £161.8m, up from £147.5m in 2021-22.

The 34,000-home group reported a post-tax surplus of £40.7m in the year to the end of March 2023, down from £55.6m the year before.

In its most recent year, Midland’s Heart turnover rose 7% to £221.1m, helped by an increase in shared ownership sales and new homes handed over, and rent increases.

The landlord sold 174 shared ownership homes last year, generating an income of £17.3m and an operating surplus of £2.7m. It added that “first tranche sales increased as homes were sold more quickly during 2022-23 due to a strong property market coupled with an improved marketing effort”.

The group spent £97.5m on new homes and £20.7m in improving its current stock.

John Edwards, outgoing chair of Midland Heart, said the landlord was still on track to hit its goal to build and acquire 4,000 homes by 2025, despite a fall in yearly completions.

Midland Heart built 651 new homes in 2022-23, down from 700 in 2021-22, and acquired 173 homes.

The group’s operating margin fell to 28.8%, compared to 36.3% the previous year.