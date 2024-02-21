Midlands landlord warns over scope of Awaab’s Law as costs mount

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities last month launched an eight-week consultation. This follows the high-profile death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak in 2020 due to mould in his family’s social housing home.

Among the plans, social landlords would have to complete emergency repairs – including gas leaks, broken boilers and electrical hazards – within 24 hours of them being identified.

Hazards would also have to be investigated within two weeks of notification and repair work started within seven days.

Elizabeth Froude, chief executive of Platform, which owns 48,858 homes, has highlighted the extra cost this would involve.