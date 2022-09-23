Mini Budget 2022: the key housing announcements

.@insidehousing’s news team takes a look at the key housing announcements from the Mini Budget and what they could mean for the #UKhousing sector

However, there were a number of important announcements that will have an impact on the housing sector and housing development.

Within the Budget there are widespread tax cuts, the scrapping of bankers’ bonuses and the reversal of the National Insurance rise.

The chancellor said that he would achieve this through a three-pronged approach, which would see him reform the supply side of the economy, maintaining a responsible approach to public finance and cutting taxes to boost growth.

The policies that make up what he called the new government’s ‘Growth Plan’ aim to “break the cycle of stagnation” and turn it into a “virtuous cycle of growth”, he said.

‘Growth’ was the word of the day for chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng as he delivered his Mini Budget this morning in the House of Commons.

Investment zones

The government believes that by lowering taxes and liberalising planning frameworks, it will encourage development and investment in 38 zones.

In these zones the need for some planning applications will be minimised and where they remain necessary, they will be radically streamlined. Development sites may be co-located with or separate to tax sites, depending on what makes the most sense for the local economy.

Businesses in designated areas in investment zones will benefit from 100% business rate relief on newly occupied and expanded premises, while local authorities hosting a zone will receive 100% of the business rates growth above an agreed baseline for 25 years.

This is alongside full stamp duty land tax relief for businesses on land bought for commercial or residential development, and a zero rate for employer National Insurance contributions on new employee earnings up to £50,270 per year.

To incentivise investment there will be a 100% first year enhanced capital allowance relief for plant and machinery used within designated sites, and accelerated enhanced structures and buildings allowance relief of 20% per year.

The government is in discussions with 38 local authorities to establish investment zones in England and plans to deliver a similar opportunity in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Mayoral combined authorities that host a zone will receive a single local growth settlement in the next Spending Review period.

The selection criteria for investment zones, the process for designating sites within one and details on liberalising planning in these areas will be set out in due course.

In his announcement, the chancellor also took aim at the planning system, which he described as “too slow and fragmented”.

A new Planning Bill?

In an attempt to fix this, he promised to bring forward a new bill in the coming months to help “unpack that complex patchwork” of planning restrictions.

Mr Kwarteng did not mention what will happen to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill as a result, but several reports yesterday suggested that it is likely to be scrapped.

Alongside reforms to the planning system, the government said it will increase the disposal of surplus government land to build new houses.

Stamp duty cut

As had been rumoured, the government has made cuts to stamp duty, doubling the threshold from £125,000 to £250,000 in England and Northern Ireland with immediate effect.

First-time buyers, who until today paid no stamp duty on homes costing up to £300,000, will see that threshold rise to £425,000 pounds, Mr Kwarteng announced. They will also see the threshold for relief – meaning they pay 5% stamp duty – increase from £500,000 to £625,000.

The chancellor said the cuts would take 200,000 home buyers, including 60,000 first-time buyers, out of paying stamp duty. Supporting documents said the Scottish and Welsh governments, to whom decisions on stamp duty are devolved, would receive funding through their agreed fiscal frameworks “to allocate as they see fit”.

A factsheet accompanying Mr Kwarteng’s statement claimed that doubling the nil-rate band will enable up to 29,000 more people to move home each year, “in turn boosting household consumption, which will increase confidence in the economy and support thousands of businesses who rely on the property market” such as estate agents, builders and removal firms.