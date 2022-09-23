Mini Budget: extra 120,000 Universal Credit claimants risk having benefits cut

“We will make work by reducing people’s benefits if they don’t fulfil their job search commitments.

“We will provide extra support for unemployed over 50s and we’ll ask around 120,000 more people on Universal Credit to take active steps to seek more and better paid work or face having their benefits reduced.”

Published shortly after the chancellor’s speech, the Treasury’s ‘Growth Plan 2022’ provided further details on the benefits reforms.

The government is also planning to “strengthen the UC sanctions regime” to “set clear work expectations”, including applying for jobs, attending interviews or increasing the hours, in return for receiving UC.

No further details on this are included.

It is also planning to provide an additional work coach support to new, eligible over 50s claimants “and – for the first time – to over 50s that are long-term unemployed”.

“This will mean more jobseekers across Great Britain receive intensive, tailored support at jobcentres to help them get into and progress in work, boosting their earnings ahead of retirement,” according to the plan.