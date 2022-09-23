Mini Budget: government in talks to liberalise planning laws in 40 potential ‘Investment Zones’

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng outlined the incentives for businesses to set up in one of these zones as part of a highly anticipated Mini Budget earlier this morning.

He told MPs in the House of Commons: “We will liberalise planning rules and specify agreed sites releasing land and accelerating development.

“Mr Speaker, we will cut taxes for businesses at designated tax sites for 10 years and there will be accelerated tax relief on structures and buildings, and 100% tax on qualifying investments on plant and machinery.”