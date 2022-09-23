Mini Budget: government in talks to liberalise planning laws in 40 potential ‘Investment Zones’

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The government has revealed plans to liberalise planning rules and identify agreed sites to release land in the hope of speeding up development in around 40 potential “Investment Zones”.
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng outlined the incentives for businesses to set up in one of these zones as part of a highly anticipated Mini Budget earlier this morning.
He told MPs in the House of Commons: “We will liberalise planning rules and specify agreed sites releasing land and accelerating development.
“Mr Speaker, we will cut taxes for businesses at designated tax sites for 10 years and there will be accelerated tax relief on structures and buildings, and 100% tax on qualifying investments on plant and machinery.”
On the purchase of land and buildings for commercial or residential developments, the chancellor promised that there will be no stamp duty or business rates to pay on newly occupied business premises.
He announced that businesses which hire a new employee in one of these zones will not pay any national insurance on the first £50,000, in what he described as “an unprecedented set of tax incentives for business”.
Mr Kwarteng said the government had already been in talks with around 40 local authorities in places such as Tees Valley, the West Midlands, and the North and West of England to establish one of these zones.
He also pledged to work with devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on the plans “if they are willing to do so”.
He added: “If we really want to level up, Mr Speaker, we have to unleash the power of the private sector.”
However, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves hit back that the planned “Investment Zones” are nothing new.
She said: “Every time they were tried, all they have achieved was moving growth around the country, not creating it.
“The best way out of the high tax, low growth spiral that the Conservatives have created is to get the economy firing on all cylinders in all parts of the country.”
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