Mini Budget impacted delivery as Homes England misses targets for second year in a row

The admission was made in the agency’s annual accounts for the 2022-23 financial year. It reported its delivery forecasts were “still tracking close to plan” in the month before the tax and spending plans were announced in the Mini Budget.

The government’s housing agency funded or supported 33,713 completions in the year, 14% short of its target of 39,008 homes, and down on last year’s 37,632.

Starts were down 30%, at 37,175, against a target of 52,967.

Its annual accounts show that, in August 2022, completions and starts were 3% and 7% behind forecast, respectively. In September, when the Mini Budget was announced, those figures jumped to 15% and 19%.