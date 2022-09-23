Mini Budget: sector responds to Kwasi Kwarteng’s announcements

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The housing sector has been reacting to Kwasi Kwarteng’s Mini Budget today. There has been criticism that the statement does too little to help people at the sharp end of the cost of living crisis, and while the announcement of stamp duty cuts drew a cautious welcome from some, there were also warnings that it will do little to solve the wider affordability problem
Senior figures from across the housing sector have been reacting to this morning’s Mini Budget statement by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, which included cuts to stamp duty, with immediate effect, and the basic rate of income tax from April 2023.
The announcement also featured plans to liberalise planning rules in 40 potential Investment Zones – and a warning that 120,000 people claiming Universal Credit could have their benefits cut unless they take action to get into work.
Geeta Nanda, chief executive, Metropolitan Thames Valley, and chair, G15: “Everyone deserves a home and the chance to live well, and this must be top of the government’s agenda, particularly given the economic strains we are seeing people experiencing thanks to record inflation rates, rising prices and unprecedented energy price hikes. First-time buyers need to know what will be on offer from the government and strong signposting that alternatives such as shared ownership are available in the market.
“As we look to the future, we will seek to engage the new PM and her government to work towards finding real solutions to the housing crisis and increasing the supply of affordable homes, whether through additional funding or through unlocking schemes to make the delivery of these homes viable. If we don’t act on this now, we could risk a lost generation of homeowners right across the UK.
“The cost of living crisis is at the forefront of everyone’s minds, and there is a greater need than ever before to ensure that first-time buyers in both new homes and existing properties are provided with the support needed to ensure that they can adequately heat their homes without breaking their bank balance. We hope to see solutions for first-time buyers looking to retrofit existing properties across the country to benefit as many young people as possible.”
Kate Henderson, chief executive, National Housing Federation: “We are facing an unprecedented cost of living crisis on a scale not seen in most people’s lifetime. The support measures announced by the government so far, such as the latest energy price guarantee and reversing of the National Insurance hike, will help lessen its impact. But to ensure support for tenants on the lowest incomes, we need to see people’s benefits rise so that they can cope with increased living costs.
“It is essential that the stamp duty cuts announced today are matched with new homes, including social housing. New Investment Zones must also recognise the importance of affordable housing, which contributes to economic growth, speeds up the delivery of new homes and ensures the right mix of homes to support local communities.”
Polly Neate, chief executive, Shelter: “The chancellor has done nothing to help the 2.5 million private renters who are already behind or constantly struggling to pay their rent. Cutting stamp duty won’t protect those at risk of losing their homes, but it will push up house prices.
“Every day our helpline advisers answer calls from families on the brink of losing their home as they can no longer keep up with runaway rents or afford to eat. This Mini Budget is not going to ease the terror families feel, with the chancellor leaving housing benefit frozen at 2020 levels.
“The government has missed its shot today to prevent a rapid rise in homelessness. Allowing homelessness to rise will cost the economy more and ruin countless lives.”
Lee Bloomfield, chief executive, Manningham Housing Association: “The chancellor’s decision to target his measures towards helping the better-off will be deeply worrying for individuals and families on the bottom rungs of the income ladder, including a high proportion of housing association tenants.
“The 600,000 highest earners in the country will save an average of £10,000 a year through his abolition of the top rate of income tax. Meanwhile, he issued a threat to cut benefits for 120,000 people on Universal Credit.
“We are dealing with a cost of living crisis which is slashing household budgets every week. The chancellor had the opportunity to make a positive difference to the lives of those suffering most from rising costs. Instead, he chose to give extra help to people who need it least.”
Michelle Dawson, director of housing and community investment, Abri: “We are grateful for the announcement of energy bill support and today’s confirmation that the 1.25p increase in National Insurance contributions is to be reversed. Although there will still be difficult times ahead for our customers, working alongside the government’s plans we will do everything we can to support them through this period.”
Matthew Pratt, chief executive, Redrow: “If we want a housing market that works for everyone, we need people to be able to move both up and down the ladder.
“In its current form, stamp duty eats into people’s deposits, impacting affordability and ultimately penalising those looking to relocate for work or wanting to downsize as part of retirement plans. While we welcome today’s change, we would encourage the government to consider further steps to reduce the stamp duty burden by reducing the tax bands across all levels, and introducing a lower, flat rate of tax for all homes.”
Iain McKenzie, chief executive, The Guild of Property Professionals: “The cut to stamp duty announced today will be welcomed by people currently buying a house, but will not solve the wider issue of affordability in the property market.
“An increase in demand now would come at a time when the supply of housing is already low, with house prices already inflated beyond the budgets of many buyers. The government needs to address the issue of housing supply by making homebuilding a priority. The review on planning systems for infrastructure announced today could go some way towards easing the supply issue, but it relies on the chancellor’s pledge to ‘get Britain building’.”
Dr Phil James, chief executive, Chartered Institute of Environmental Health: “This announcement from the government is a missed opportunity to prioritise energy efficiency measures that could have saved millions from suffering fuel poverty this winter.
“We would urge the government to work to introduce such measures as a matter of urgency to support those most in need with their energy bills, meet the UK’s climate objectives, while levelling up the country.”
Gillian Charlesworth, chief executive, Building Research Establishment: “We were disappointed to see that today’s Mini Budget contained no measures to improve the energy efficiency of our homes and buildings.
“Retrofitting our building stock is an immediate and cost-effective solution. Setting out a clear and credible plan to decarbonise our homes and buildings is an immediate step the government can take to tackle the cost of living crisis, act on climate change and demonstrate global leadership.”
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