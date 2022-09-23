Mini Budget: sector responds to Kwasi Kwarteng’s announcements

Senior figures from across the housing sector have been reacting to this morning’s Mini Budget statement by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, which included cuts to stamp duty, with immediate effect, and the basic rate of income tax from April 2023.

The announcement also featured plans to liberalise planning rules in 40 potential Investment Zones – and a warning that 120,000 people claiming Universal Credit could have their benefits cut unless they take action to get into work.

Geeta Nanda, chief executive, Metropolitan Thames Valley, and chair, G15: “Everyone deserves a home and the chance to live well, and this must be top of the government’s agenda, particularly given the economic strains we are seeing people experiencing thanks to record inflation rates, rising prices and unprecedented energy price hikes. First-time buyers need to know what will be on offer from the government and strong signposting that alternatives such as shared ownership are available in the market.

“As we look to the future, we will seek to engage the new PM and her government to work towards finding real solutions to the housing crisis and increasing the supply of affordable homes, whether through additional funding or through unlocking schemes to make the delivery of these homes viable. If we don’t act on this now, we could risk a lost generation of homeowners right across the UK.

“The cost of living crisis is at the forefront of everyone’s minds, and there is a greater need than ever before to ensure that first-time buyers in both new homes and existing properties are provided with the support needed to ensure that they can adequately heat their homes without breaking their bank balance. We hope to see solutions for first-time buyers looking to retrofit existing properties across the country to benefit as many young people as possible.”