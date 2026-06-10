Minister calls for ‘accountability’ for councils failing temporary accommodation standards

Speaking at the Shared Health Foundation’s Homeless Families Conference in London on Tuesday, Ms McGovern said the government is “trying to make sure that local authorities have got more control over temporary accommodation, so that we can improve quality”.

Following the session, Ms McGovern told Inside Housing she “would describe her approach on this as relatively interventionist”.

“We have set out in the homelessness strategy what we’re trying to achieve, and that has to be done,” she added.

Earlier at the conference, speaker Siobhain McDonagh, Labour MP and chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Households in Temporary Accommodation, called for an independent regulator of temporary accommodation. “I still think the only way we’re going to see significant improvements in standards is by the introduction of an Ofsted-style inspector,” she said.

“It’s not because councils want to do a bad job, it’s that they’re under huge pressure, and nobody is watching. Until somebody is watching, councils will not devote the money and the time that they seriously need to to temporary accommodation.”